TEXT-S&P: New Rules For Kazakh insurersa add to operating risks

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 13 - New regulations on reinsurance protection for domestic insurance companies could raise insurance and operational risks for Kazakh insurers, says Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today in the report “Kazakh Insurers Face New Regulatory Hurdles.”

The new rules, which came into force in May this year, encourage insurance companies to place risks with foreign reinsurers with a financial strength rating of ‘A’ or higher and introduce local market placement requirements. They also stipulate a change in insurers’ minimum statutory solvency margin, which discourages them from placing a risk with an insurer rated below ‘A-'. The rules furthermore increase insurers’ minimum retention requirements.

“In our opinion, the shift to ‘A-’ or higher rated reinsurers means insurers will be restricted in their choice of who to place risks with, as the process to offer business to companies with lower ratings is very complicated and will add strong pressure to solvency margins,” said Standard & Poor’s credit analyst Viktor Nikolskiy. “We also believe that reinsurance costs for Kazakh insurers will increase, as reinsurers rated in the ‘A’ category are more expensive than those that companies previously used.”

Furthermore, due to the rating restrictions, we expect the Russian reinsurance market, which historically has been the natural choice for the placement of Kazakh risks, will now be closed. Most Russian reinsurers are rated below the local currency rating of ‘BBB+’ that Standard & Poor’s currently assigns to the Russian sovereign.

“Due to the specific nature of Kazakh risks, companies could face a situation of scarce capacity for some of these risks in the London market, which has limited knowledge of regional characteristics,” said Mr. Nikolskiy. “If not properly agreed in the policy wording with reinsurers, the new rating requirements could also create significant problems if their reinsurer was downgraded below ‘A’ by at least one rating agency.”

We believe that increased retention could also create a significant accumulation of risks, in particular those related to the Almaty cresta zone, because a significant amount of property risks on the market are exposed to this risk and the regulation stipulates an increase in local system-wide retention levels.

Although we consider the upside from these new rules as limited, we nevertheless believe they provide stronger controls to prevent capital flight by restricting all scheme business in reinsurance.