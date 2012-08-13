TEXT-Fitch assigns Credito Emiliano's second programme covered bonds 'BBB+' rating

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 13 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Credito Emiliano’s (Credem, ‘BBB+'/Negative/‘F2’) EUR440m covered bonds a ‘BBB+’ rating.

The rating is based on Credem’s Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of ‘BBB+’ and a Discontinuity Factor (D-Factor) of 29.1%, the combination of which enables the covered bonds to be rated as high as ‘AA-’ on a pure probability-of-default (PD) basis, and up to ‘AA+’ when giving credit for recoveries on the OBG assumed to be in default, provided sufficient asset percentage is available to sustain such level of stresses. However, certain rating triggers in the documentation limit the OBG rating to ‘BBB+’ including any possible uplift for recoveries. The asset percentage (AP) supporting the assigned rating currently stands at 100%. This is also the maximum asset percentage allowed by the OBG legal framework.

All else being equal, the OBG rating could be maintained at ‘BBB+’ as long as the issuer’s Long-term IDR is at least ‘BBB’.

The D-Factor of 29.1% is mainly driven by Fitch’s view that the current eurozone crisis, the marked deterioration in Fitch’s forecasts of Italy’s near-term economic outlook and the less predictable wholesale market access that Italian banks face may reduce the likelihood that an Italian financial institution could buy a portfolio of Italian mortgage loans in the event of a default of one of its competitors, even though the combination of the 12-month extendible maturity with a liquidity reserve covering the potential interest shortfalls after an issuer’s insolvency, continue to justify a lower PD for the mortgage covered bonds compared to their issuers’.

The D-Factor further reflects: (i) the comfort gained from the “true sale” mechanism provided by the OBG law for the transfer of assets and residual exposure to the originator through borrower set-off risk and claw-back risk, as well as to the issuer through claw-back risk; (ii) the ease of transition to an alternative manager; (iii) the oversight role of the Bank of Italy (BoI) as regulator of Italian covered bonds; and (iv) the absence of any hedging agreement.

The initial cover pool was transferred by Credem to the guarantor on 31 July 2012. As of 31 May 2012, the cover pool consists of 6,235 residential mortgage loans with an aggregate outstanding principal balance of EUR522m. The residential portion of the portfolio has an indexed weighted average (WA) current loan to value (LTV) of 47.6%, a WA remaining term of the mortgages of 17.0 years and the WA seasoning is 2.66 years. The residential portfolio’s geographic concentrations by borrower location are northern Italy (48.2%), central Italy (15.3%) and southern Italy (36.5%). A total 27.7% of the assets are fixed-rate, and the remaining 72.3% are variable-rate, referring to various basis indexes.

In a ‘BBB+’ scenario, Fitch has calculated a cumulative weighted average frequency of foreclosure for the residential pool of 19.34% and a weighted average recovery rate of 75.89%, which results in an expected loss of 4.7%.

Both cover assets and OBG are denominated in euro, which eliminates any currency mismatch. The cover assets yield a mix of fixed and floating rates, with diverse indices, while the OBG pay floating rate indexed to Euribor. No interest rate swaps are in place which leaves the structure more vulnerable to interest rate mismatches. This has been accounted for in Fitch’s cash flow modelling.

Fitch has published an exposure draft outlining a number of enhancements to its criteria for rating covered bonds (see ‘Fitch: Exposure Draft: Global Covered Bonds Rating Criteria’ dated 30 May 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). If implemented as proposed, the criteria changes would not impact the rating of Credem’s Second Programme OBG.

A new issue report discussing the details of the programme will shortly be available on www.fitchratings.com.

