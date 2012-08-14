FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P summary: Norinchukin Bank
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
August 14, 2012 / 7:51 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P summary: Norinchukin Bank

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 14 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Norinchukin Bank ------------------------------ 14-Aug-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: A+/Negative/A-1 Country: Japan

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 656029

Mult. CUSIP6: 65603L

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

04-Sep-1998 A+/A-1 A+/A-1

18-Aug-1995 AA/A-1+ AA/A-1+

===============================================================================

Outlook

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ credit rating on Norinchukin benefits from a one-notch uplift from the stand-alone rating on the bank, which excludes the factor of extraordinary government support in a crisis. This is because it is highly likely that Norinchukin will receive government support during an emergency, given the importance of the bank in Japan’s financial system as a central organization for the agricultural, forestry, and fishery credit system. The negative outlook on Norinchukin, which matches our negative outlook on the sovereign rating on Japan (AA-/Negative/A-1+), reflects our view that we may downgrade Norinchukin if we lower the sovereign rating on Japan.

Conversely, we may raise our stand-alone credit profile (SACP) of the bank to ‘a+’ and revise our outlook to stable if Norinchukin’s capital and profitability improve at a pace that exceeds our assumptions in the current credit rating. However, interest rate risk in Norichukin’s banking book is not reflected in its risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio, which is our key measure of capital in our analysis of the outlook for a company’s capital and earnings. Thus, when scoring Norinchukin’s capital and profitability, we will review the stand-alone rating on the bank, based on careful consideration of its earnings volatility. Norinchukin’s proportion of marketable securities to its total assets is higher in comparison with other major domestic banks.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.