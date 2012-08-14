TEXT-S&P summary: Norinchukin Bank

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 14

Summary analysis -- Norinchukin Bank

CREDIT RATING: A+/Negative/A-1 Country: Japan

Outlook

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ credit rating on Norinchukin benefits from a one-notch uplift from the stand-alone rating on the bank, which excludes the factor of extraordinary government support in a crisis. This is because it is highly likely that Norinchukin will receive government support during an emergency, given the importance of the bank in Japan’s financial system as a central organization for the agricultural, forestry, and fishery credit system. The negative outlook on Norinchukin, which matches our negative outlook on the sovereign rating on Japan (AA-/Negative/A-1+), reflects our view that we may downgrade Norinchukin if we lower the sovereign rating on Japan.

Conversely, we may raise our stand-alone credit profile (SACP) of the bank to ‘a+’ and revise our outlook to stable if Norinchukin’s capital and profitability improve at a pace that exceeds our assumptions in the current credit rating. However, interest rate risk in Norichukin’s banking book is not reflected in its risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio, which is our key measure of capital in our analysis of the outlook for a company’s capital and earnings. Thus, when scoring Norinchukin’s capital and profitability, we will review the stand-alone rating on the bank, based on careful consideration of its earnings volatility. Norinchukin’s proportion of marketable securities to its total assets is higher in comparison with other major domestic banks.