TEXT-S&P lowers rtg on ABS deal Madrid Consumo II's class A nts

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 14 -

OVERVIEW

-- More than 60 days have elapsed, without remedy action being taken, since we lowered our short-term rating on Banco Santander --the bank account provider for Madrid Consumo II--to below the level required by the transaction documents, which reflect our (superseded) 2010 counterparty criteria.

-- As the remedy period has elapsed and no remedy actions have been taken, under our 2012 counterparty criteria our rating on the class A notes is constrained to the issuer credit rating on Banco Santander (acting as bank account provider).

-- We have therefore lowered our rating on the class A notes to the long-term issuer credit rating on Banco Santander.

-- Madrid Consumo II is Spanish ABS transaction, backed by a static portfolio of consumer loans originated by Caja Madrid, now Bankia.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today lowered to ‘A- (sf)’ from ‘AA- (sf)’ and removed from CreditWatch negative its credit rating on Madrid Consumo II, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos’ class A notes.

Madrid Consumo II is Spanish asset-backed securities (ABS) transaction, backed by a static portfolio of consumer loans originated by Caja de Ahorros y Monte de Piedad de Madrid (Caja Madrid), now Bankia S.A. It closed in October 2010 and the current pool factor is 49.92%.

On Dec. 21, 2011, we placed on CreditWatch negative our rating on Madrid Consumo II’s class A notes, as more than 60 days had elapsed without remedy action being taken since we lowered our short-term rating on Bankinter S.A.--the bank account provider at that time for Madrid Consumo II--to below the level required by the transaction documents (see “Ratings Placed On CreditWatch Negative In Spanish ABS Transactions Madrid Consumo I And II For Counterparty Reasons,” published on Dec. 21, 2011). Bankinter was subsequently replaced by Banco Santander S.A. (A-/Negative/A-2) as bank account provider in this transaction.

Based on the latest available investor report from the trustee (dated July 2012), the level of loans in arrears for more than 90 days is at 1.59% of the outstanding balance. Given the short period of time that has elapsed since the closing date, the ratio of cumulative defaults (defined in this transaction as loans delinquent for more than 12 months) as of the latest available investor report from the trustee is at 0.61% of the securitized portfolio balance.

The cumulative default rate in this transaction is within our default assumptions. However, we have lowered our recovery assumptions for this transaction based on the recovery information on defaulted assets received from the trustee, and taking into account the level of recoveries we have observed in similar Spanish transactions backed by the same type of unsecured loans of the same vintage.

The transaction’s amortization features have increased the level of credit enhancement for the class A notes. These notes currently benefit from an increased level of credit enhancement of 75.29% (from 39.5% at closing) due to the subordination of an unrated class of notes (loan B) and the reserve fund. The reserve fund is fixed for the first two years and is at the required level of 15.5% of the initial balance of the class A notes and the unrated loan B.

Based on our review of our credit analysis assumptions in terms of defaults and recoveries, and taking into account the current level of support available to the class A notes in the capital structure, our cash flow analysis indicates that our rating on the class A notes in this transaction is not currently constrained by the performance of the transaction’s underlying collateral and structural features.

This transaction features Banco Santander as bank account provider and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA; BBB+/Negative/A-2) as swap counterparty. On April 30, 2012, we lowered our short-term ratings on BBVA and Banco Santander--respectively, the swap provider and bank account provider for Madrid Consumo II--to below the level required by the transaction documents, which reflect our (superseded) 2010 counterparty criteria.

Following the BBVA and Banco Santander downgrades, the transaction entered into a 60-day remedy period. As more than 60 days have elapsed since we lowered our short-term rating on BBVA and it has taken no remedy actions yet, we have conducted our cash flow analysis assuming that the transaction does not benefit from any support under the swap agreement. Given the substantial credit enhancement available to the class A notes, these notes can maintain their current rating even without the benefit of the swap.

Under our 2012 counterparty criteria, we classify the type of support that Banco Santander provides (as bank account provider) as bank account limited, which allows for a higher maximum potential rating on the notes than the substantial support category under our (superseded) 2010 counterparty criteria.

As more than 60 days have elapsed since we lowered our short-term rating on Banco Santander and it has taken no remedy actions yet, under our 2012 counterparty criteria our rating on the class A notes is constrained to the issuer credit rating on Banco Santander (acting as bank account provider).

We have therefore lowered our rating on the class A notes in Madrid Consumo II to ‘A- (sf)’ from ‘AA- (sf)’ and removed it from CreditWatch negative.

