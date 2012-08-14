TEXT-S&P summary: D.E. Master Blenders 1753 B.V.

Liquidity

We view the company’s liquidity as “adequate,” as our criteria define the term, after its separation from Sara Lee Corp. We expect sources to comfortably cover needs by more than 1.5x in 2013. After the group issued a $650 million U.S. private placement in May 2012, its debt is long term with no major repayment due before 2019.

Our estimates of sources of cash in fiscal-2013 include:

-- About EUR150 million of funds from operations;

-- An opening cash balance of EUR150 million;

-- Availability of about EUR750 million under the group’s revolving credit facility (RCF).

Our estimates of uses of cash in fiscal-2013 include:

-- Peak working capital of about EUR115 million;

-- Capex of about EUR150 million;

-- Dividends of about EUR30 million; and

-- Our assumption of a EUR250 million bolt-on acquisition envelope.

Exposure to financial covenants is limited, with one financial covenant under the U.S. private placement and the RCF requiring the net debt-to-EBITDA ratio to remain below 3.5x.

Outlook

The stable outlook is based on our view that even if the group did not deliver under its cost savings program and innovation plan, its debt-to-EBITDA ratio would remain below 3.0x over the next 24 months, even with flat margins.

The group’s adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio is 1.4x after the separation from Sara Lee Corp., and we have assumed 2.0x-2.5x mid-term leverage under our base-case scenario. Our stable outlook therefore already factors in our view that the group needs to invest in advertising and promotion, increase its capex, and potentially seize external growth opportunities.

An increase in the group’s adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio to over 3.0x could lead to a negative rating action. Such an increase would likely occur if the group continued to face important margin squeezes. We will monitor the group’s ability to curb the substantial margin erosion that has hit its profits in the past two years. We might take a positive rating action if the group significantly improved its margins and restored sales volumes growth while keeping its adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio below 2.0x.

