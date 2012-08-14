FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch updates corporate recovery ratings criteria
#Credit Markets
August 14, 2012 / 11:26 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch updates corporate recovery ratings criteria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 14 - Fitch Ratings has updated its “Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporate Issuers” criteria report to include ‘CCC+’ and ‘CCC-’ instrument ratings (see “Fitch Updated Rating Definitions” dated 10 August 2012 at www.fitchratings.com).

Otherwise, this criteria report and its accompanying two sector-sector specific criteria reports “Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Equity REITs” and “Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Utilities” remain unchanged.

For all of Fitch's Eurozone Crisis commentary go to here

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporate Issuers

here

