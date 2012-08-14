TEXT-Fitch updates corporate recovery ratings criteria

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 14 - Fitch Ratings has updated its “Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporate Issuers” criteria report to include ‘CCC+’ and ‘CCC-’ instrument ratings (see “Fitch Updated Rating Definitions” dated 10 August 2012 at www.fitchratings.com).

Otherwise, this criteria report and its accompanying two sector-sector specific criteria reports “Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Equity REITs” and “Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Utilities” remain unchanged.

