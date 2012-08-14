TEXT-Fitch updates rtg criteria for Indian ABS transactions

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 14 - Fitch Ratings has updated its criteria for rating Indian asset-backed securities (ABS) transactions. The update is not expected to have any rating impact on existing transactions.

The report entitled “Rating Criteria for Indian Asset-Backed Securitisations” is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above, and replaces the previous report dated 16 August 2011.

The criteria cover those ABS transactions which are backed by vehicle financing loans, equipment loans and consumer loans originated by Indian banks and non-banking finance companies. The criteria may also be applicable to similar portfolios of loans extended to promoters/owners of small business entities.

The criteria outline the qualitative and quantitative factors considered by Fitch while assigning new ratings as well as monitoring existing ratings of Indian ABS transactions. While the factors covered in this report are consistent with the agency’s “APAC Consumer ABS Rating Criteria”, dated 2 August 2012, they also try to address the unique features of Indian ABS structures and asset classes.

