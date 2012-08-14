TEXT-Fitch afrms Siemens at 'A+' following EUR3bn share buyback

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 14 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Siemens AG’s Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR), senior unsecured rating at ‘A+', subordinated rating at ‘A-’ and Short-term IDR at ‘F1’. The Outlook is Stable.

The rating action reflects Fitch’s expectation that Siemens’ key credit metrics will remain within the agency’s guidance for the current ratings, following the debt-financed repurchase of EUR3bn shares by December 2012. The additional debt will reduce headroom in the current ratings at a time when Fitch expects deterioration in profitability and cash generation in fiscal year (FY) to September 2012. The agency forecasts an increase in group funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage to 2.1x in FY2012 from 1.5x in FY2011.

This follows the recent downward revision of Siemens’ full-year profit guidance and Fitch expects cash flow generation to be challenged this year, given lower profitability at the group’s rate of spending and working capital drains. In addition, the agency is concerned about the accelerated decline in new orders, driven by a broad-based decline in large new projects and postponement of existing orders, particularly in the group’s energy segment where new orders in the FY to Q312 dropped by 24%, compared to the same period last year.