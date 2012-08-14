FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch afrms Siemens at 'A+' following EUR3bn share buyback
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 14, 2012 / 12:35 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch afrms Siemens at 'A+' following EUR3bn share buyback

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 14 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Siemens AG’s Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR), senior unsecured rating at ‘A+', subordinated rating at ‘A-’ and Short-term IDR at ‘F1’. The Outlook is Stable.

The rating action reflects Fitch’s expectation that Siemens’ key credit metrics will remain within the agency’s guidance for the current ratings, following the debt-financed repurchase of EUR3bn shares by December 2012. The additional debt will reduce headroom in the current ratings at a time when Fitch expects deterioration in profitability and cash generation in fiscal year (FY) to September 2012. The agency forecasts an increase in group funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage to 2.1x in FY2012 from 1.5x in FY2011.

This follows the recent downward revision of Siemens’ full-year profit guidance and Fitch expects cash flow generation to be challenged this year, given lower profitability at the group’s rate of spending and working capital drains. In addition, the agency is concerned about the accelerated decline in new orders, driven by a broad-based decline in large new projects and postponement of existing orders, particularly in the group’s energy segment where new orders in the FY to Q312 dropped by 24%, compared to the same period last year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.