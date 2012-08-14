TEXT-S&P summary: Daimler AG

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 14 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Daimler AG ------------------------------------ 14-Aug-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: A-/Stable/A-2 Country: Germany

Primary SIC: Motor vehicles

and car bodies

Mult. CUSIP6: 233825

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

23-Feb-2012 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

18-Jun-2009 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

14-Apr-2008 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on Germany-based automaker Daimler AG reflect Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ assessment of the group’s business risk profile as “satisfactory” and financial risk profile as “modest”.