TEXT-Fitch:Philippine bank rules improving; structural issues remain

Aug 15 - Fitch Ratings says in a report that the regulatory framework for banks in the Philippines has generally improved, but progress in some areas remains slow, and selective rules have been loosened to support economic objectives. This, along with the likely gradual implementation of ongoing reforms, means that certain structural features of the Philippine banking system, including corporate loan concentration and tight control by conglomerates, are likely to persist in the near to medium term.

Fitch anticipates that most major Philippine banks will still face high corporate loan concentration and hence may be quite vulnerable to asset quality shocks, especially in a protracted downturn. The central bank had raised the single-borrower limits for certain priority segments in 2009-2011, and this could amplify loan concentration risk, although Fitch understands that most rated-banks are still adhering to the “norm” of a single-borrower limit of 25% of capital.

Fitch expects corporate governance quality in the Philippines to evolve gradually, which may help to somewhat address common concerns associated with bank ownership by a few family-owned conglomerates. The central bank announced some changes in the first part of a three-phase review in January 2012, including a tighter definition of an independent director and the minimum composition of independent directors for local banks at 20% (albeit lower than the one-third norm).

Nonetheless, the transition to the Basel III framework is not envisaged to be too onerous for many major Philippine banks, as most of them are well-capitalised and have liquid balance sheets, and are likely to maintain these strengths. Fitch estimates that the system-wide core Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio (excluding hybrids) was around 12% at end-2011, while the loan/deposit ratio hovered around 70%. This is possibly one factor behind the central bank’s decision in enforcing the new capital rules on 1 January 2014, earlier than Basel III’s proposal to stagger the implementation until 2019. Liquidity rules are pending at this stage.

