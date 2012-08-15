TEXT-S&P summary: Qatar Telecom (Qtel) Q.S.C.

The ratings are constrained by high leverage at the parent company level and Qtel’s history of aggressive growth outside Qatar and the GCC. In additionally, the higher end of Qtel’s financial policy range of consolidated net debt to EBITDA of 1.5x-2.5x (as defined by the company) is unlikely to be commensurate with the current ratings.

Additional rating weaknesses include a cross-default clause in Qtel’s bank loan documentation that is linked to material subsidiaries. This clause could provide an incentive for the company to ensure that no default occurs at its large emerging-market assets, including PT Indosat Tbk. (BB+/Stable/--; ASEAN regional scale ‘axBBB+'). Qtel’s exposure to various country risks, significant competitive pressure outside the domestic market, and the possible effects of potential future mergers or acquisitions also weigh on the ratings.

We consider Qtel a government-related entity (GRE). In accordance with our criteria for GREs, our view that there is a “high” likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on our assessment of Qtel‘s:

-- “Important” role for Qatar’s government given its position as the largest telecom services provider in the country. Qtel represents a key part of Qatar’s communications infrastructure and is a flagship company for the state. It contributes to the diversification of Qatar’s economy away from the petrochemicals industry; and

-- “Very strong” link with the government, considering the state’s 68% shareholding in the company, appointment of board members, and oversight of decision-making processes, particularly those related to prospective investments outside the country.

S&P base-case operating scenario

In our base-case scenario, we assume that Qtel’s strong operating performance will continue in 2012 and 2013 across all of its markets, and that the company will remain focused on organic growth of its extensive portfolio of assets in emerging markets. We assume that, in Qatar, the company will post low-single-digit percentage growth in revenues and EBITDA in 2012, supported by population growth and an increase in the subscriber base for its premium broadband offering, which, however, could be offset by competition. In particular, we expect Qtel’s market share in the mobile segment to continue declining at a moderate pace of about three percentage points per year.

The EBITDA margin in the home market should be supported, in our view, by the company’s cost-optimization program, but the scale of improvement would likely be constrained by pricing pressure in the prepaid segment and a state requirement to increase Qatari staff salaries.

We assume that Qtel’s consolidated revenue growth will slow in 2012 to slightly less than 10%, from about 17% in 2011, reflecting market saturation and volatile foreign exchange rates. In our view, the subsidiaries in Indonesia and Iraq will continue expanding at low double-digit percentage rates, supporting the company’s consolidated growth. We generally assume that profitability margins could improve across different markets. However, the scale and timing of the improvement will likely be constrained by competitive pressure in Qtel’s mature markets, notably Qatar, Kuwait, and Tunisia.

We believe that Qtel’s recent increase of its stake in its Iraqi subsidiary, Asiacell, to 53.9% somewhat diluted its business profile as we see Iraq as posing high country risk. That said, the purchase gave Qtel a majority shareholding and increased the company’s adjusted EBITDA, as we previously accounted for Qtel’s minority stake on a proportionate basis. The same rationale will apply for Qtel’s offer for the remaining shares in NMTC (Wataniya Telecom Group), which consolidates operations in Kuwait, Tunisia, Algeria and other smaller operations and in which Qtel currently owns 52.5%. A higher proportion of EBITDA from riskier countries could further weaken our assessment of Qtel’s business risk profile, although we believe it should remain in the satisfactory category over the medium term absent further aggressive expansion into even more risky countries.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

In our base-case assessment, we assume that Qtel’s free operating cash flow (FOCF) will increase gradually in 2012 on the back of moderating capital expenditures. That said, we assume that dividends will also increase, leading to modest but positive discretionary cash flow, which can be used to reduce debt at the parent company.

We think that Qtel’s consolidated ratio of debt to EBITDA, after our adjustments, will remain at about 2.0x on average in 2012-2013. The evolution of the company’s debt leverage in the near term will depend on the percentage of acquired shares in NMTC. According to media reports, Qtel has offered $2.3 billion for the remaining 47.5% of the company, which will increase Qtel’s debt leverage to the higher end of our rating target of 2.5x debt to EBITDA. Such an increase in leverage should remain commensurate with the current rating if Qtel were to reduce leverage over time, allowing for more headroom against the indicated expectations, and assuming liquidity will not weaken as a result of this transaction. Generally, we believe that Qtel has flexibility to reduce leverage because of further positive EBITDA growth and absolute debt reduction, stemming from increasing free cash flow generation. We also assume that further acquisitions can be partly financed with equity, as was the case earlier in 2012, when QTel raised $1.9 billion through a rights issue.

Liquidity

Qtel’s liquidity is “adequate,” as defined in our criteria, as the company continues to maintain significant cash balances in Qatar. On June 30, 2012, out of consolidated cash balances of $7.3 billion, nearly $5.9 billion represented cash at the parent company level in Qatar. We assume that cash levels will decline significantly by the end of 2012. A significant amount of cash will be used to repay a $3 billion syndicated loan maturing in August 2012. The company will also require cash to finance the proposed increase of its stake in NMTC. That said, we assume that Qtel’s liquidity will remain adequate, supported by positive FOCF and the company’s favorable debt maturity profile.

Qtel’s short-term maturities of Qatar rial 18.9 billion mainly include the maturing $3 billion loan and ongoing refinancing requirements at Indosat. The remaining maturities are quite diverse and without significant concentration in a particular year.

Although consolidated FOCF remains low, owing to Qtel’s relatively high capital expenditures, we anticipate that more sizable positive FOCF generation will become an important source of financing in the future. However, discretionary cash flow will likely remain minimal because, as the company expands, it pays increasing dividends and royalties.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Qtel will maintain its debt leverage as adjusted by Standard & Poor’s at below 2.5x consolidated EBITDA, helped by a robust economic performance in Qatar, growth in emerging markets, and prudent financial management.

In our base-case scenario, we assume that Qtel will focus on organic growth across its portfolio of assets and avoid sizable acquisitions outside the perimeter of its existing operations that would meaningfully increase its adjusted debt. Completion of the offer for NMTC is already factored into our base-case scenario, as we assume Qtel’s leverage will not significantly exceed 2x EBITDA after completion.

We could lower the ratings on Qtel if its leverage were to exceed the range we anticipate in our base-case scenario for a lengthy period, owing to acquisitions or significant underperformance.

A significant reduction in the state’s shareholding in Qtel and a consequent reappraisal of our GRE assessment could lead to a downgrade of up to three notches, although we see this likelihood as remote.

We do not anticipate any ratings upside, given Qtel’s weakening business risk profile and limited leeway for its credit metrics at the current rating level.