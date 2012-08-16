TEXT-Fitch affirms Rizal Commercial Banking at 'BB-'/Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 16 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Rizal Commercial Banking Corp.’s (RCBC) ‘BB-’ Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) with Stable Outlook and ‘bb-’ Viability Rating. The agency has simultaneously downgraded the Support Rating to ‘4’ from ‘3’ and revised the Support Rating Floor to ‘B+’ from ‘BB-'. A full list of rating actions can be found at the end of this release.

The IDR continues to be driven by the Viability Rating, reflecting RCBC’s loan concentration and large, albeit decreasing legacy non-performing assets (NPAs). It also takes into account the bank’s improved capitalisation, liquid balance sheet, satisfactory earnings profile and reserves. The Stable Outlook factors in the reduced balance-sheet risk but also the potential knock-on impact from mounting global headwinds.

The Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect Fitch’s reassessment of the degree of extraordinary state support for RCBC relative to other medium-sized Philippine banks, which may be more limited than for bigger and more systemically important banks. This does not reflect on the bank’s performance, which has seen moderate improvement in recent years.

Lower NPA risks comparable with higher-rated domestic peers and a steady asset quality record, along with the maintenance of capital and liquidity buffers, could be positive for the bank’s ratings. Renewed concerns on asset quality (possibly due to aggressive growth or further concentrations of assets) and concurrent weakening in loss-absorption capacity may be rating negatives.

Accelerated NPA write-offs and fresh equity in 2011 led to a lower unreserved NPAs/core equity ratio of 32% at end-March 2012 (end-2010: 72%), albeit still higher than the domestic peer average of 22%. The ratio could gradually reduce further on recovery efforts and capital growth in the near to medium term, supported by the broadly steady domestic economy.

A significant driver behind RCBC’s high profitability over 2009-H112 has been trading gains, which can be volatile through interest rate cycles. Fitch believes the benefits of a more sustainable earnings profile from loan- and fee-based businesses may occur only over the long term, in light of the need to control costs and asset quality while expanding. The loan quality setbacks in 2009-2010 have prompted a stronger emphasis on risk management and internal control. No increase in risk appetite would help partly to mitigate risks of brisk credit growth and high loan concentration. Local economic conditions continue to support the bank’s asset-quality outlook, but lingering global uncertainties remain a risk.

RCBC’s expansion is supported by its liquid balance sheet and capital base, and Fitch expects the bank to broadly maintain these buffers over the medium term. The loan/deposit ratio has been 60%-70% over the past four years, and the core Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio (excluding hybrids) and Fitch Core Capital Ratio was both at 12% at end-March 2012.

The ‘BB-’ rating of the senior notes is the same as RCBC’s IDR, as the senior notes constitute its direct, unconditional and unsecured obligations and, hence rank equally with its unsecured and unsubordinated obligations. The subordinated notes’ rating of ‘B+’ is one notch below the Viability Rating to reflect their subordinated status and the absence of any going concern loss-absorption feature. The ‘B-’ hybrid issue rating is three notches below the Viability Rating on account of their subordinated status and going-concern loss-absorption features.

Full list of ratings:

- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at ‘BB-'; Outlook Stable

- Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at ‘BB-'; Outlook Stable

- Viability Rating affirmed at ‘bb-’

- Support Rating downgraded to ‘4’ from ‘3’

- Support Rating Floor revised to ‘B+’ from ‘BB-’

- Senior notes affirmed at ‘BB-’

- Subordinated notes affirmed at ‘B+’

- Hybrid Tier 1 securities affirmed at ‘B-’