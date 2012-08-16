TEXT-S&P raises rtg on CDO deal Harbourmaster CLO 5's class A1 note

Aug 16 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have reviewed Harbourmaster CLO 5’s performance, in light of recent transaction developments, using data from the trustee reports and our cash flow analysis.

-- We have applied our 2012 counterparty criteria and our 2009 cash flow CDO criteria.

-- The credit enhancement available to the class A1 notes has improved and, following our analysis, we have raised to ‘AAA (sf)’ from ‘AA+ (sf)’ our rating on the class A1 notes.

-- Harbourmaster CLO 5 is a single-currency cash flow CDO transaction that securitizes leveraged loans to primarily speculative-grade corporate firms.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today raised to ‘AAA (sf)’ from ‘AA+ (sf)’ its credit rating on Harbourmaster CLO 5 B.V.’s class A1 notes.

Harbourmaster CLO 5 is a single-currency cash flow collateralized debt obligation (CDO) transaction, backed primarily by leveraged loans to speculative-grade corporate firms. Harbourmaster CLO 5, closed on July 14, 2005, and was managed by Harbourmaster Capital Ltd., now renamed Blackstone/GSO Debt Funds Europe Ltd.

Today’s rating action follows our assessment of the transaction’s performance since our previous review on Dec. 17, 2009 (see “152 Ratings Lowered In 26 European CLO Transactions; $12.52 Billion Of Issuance Affected (Dec. 17, 2009 Review)”).

In our review, we have considered recent transaction developments and used data from the trustee report dated June 29, 2012, in addition to our ratings database and our cash flow analysis. We have also applied our 2012 counterparty criteria and our 2009 cash flow CDO criteria (see “Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions,” published on May 31, 2012, and “Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs,” published on Sept. 17, 2009).

The transaction started its post-reinvestment period on Sept. 15, 2010. Since our last review in December 2009, the class A1 notes have been paid down to EUR263.19 million from EUR486.24 million. The notes’ remaining outstanding notional amount represents 54% of the initial amount, compared with 99% at the time of our last review in December 2009.

Additionally, the weighted-average life of the assets in the portfolio has decreased to 3.82 years from 5.14 years and the weighted-average spread has increased to 3.20% from 2.63% since our last review. This has benefitted the structure in our cash flow analysis.

We have subjected the transaction’s capital structure to a cash flow analysis, to determine the break-even default rate for each rated class of notes at each rating level. In our analysis, we used the portfolio balance that we considered to be performing (EUR484.78 million), the reported weighted-average spread (3.20%) and the weighted-average recovery rates as per our 2009 cash flow CDO criteria. We incorporated various cash flow stress scenarios using our standard default patterns, levels, and timings for each rating category assumed for each class of notes, in conjunction with different interest rate stress scenarios.

A liquidity facility is in place to provide liquidity to the structure. The liquidity facility provider, Deutsche Bank AG (A+/Negative/A-1), currently has the rating required under the transaction documents. However, the liquidity facility agreement does not currently comply with our 2012 counterparty criteria to support a ‘AAA (sf)’ rating on the class A1 notes. Therefore, we have sized and modeled stress scenarios to assess whether the structure is likely to meet timely interest payments on the rated notes.

The issuer has entered into an interest floor agreement with Swiss Re Financial Products Corp (AA-/Stable/A-1+). The interest floor provider currently has the rating required under the transaction documents. However, the interest floor agreement does not currently comply with our 2012 counterparty criteria to support a ‘AAA (sf)’ rating on the class A1 notes.

Our 2012 counterparty criteria provides that in cases where the replacement language in the derivative agreements is in line with any of our previous counterparty criteria, the maximum achievable rating on a tranche is equal to the counterparty’s long-term rating plus one notch, unless we apply additional stresses in our cash flow analysis to capture that risk.

Therefore, in our cash flow analysis, we have tested additional scenarios by assuming that there is no interest floor in the transaction.

In applying both of the additional stresses mentioned above, our analysis shows that the credit enhancement available to the class A1 notes (44%) is commensurate with a ‘AAA (sf)’ rating. Therefore, we have raised to ‘AAA (sf)’ from ‘AA+ (sf)’ our rating on the class A1 notes.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- March 2012 European CLO Performance Index Report: ‘CCC’ And Defaulted Assets Decrease, But Overcollateralization Ratio Cushions Also Fall, July 6, 2012

-- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions, May 31, 2012

-- European Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, March 14, 2012

-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011

-- Rating Raised On European CDO Transaction Harbourmaster CLO 4’s Class A1 Notes As Credit Enhancement Improves, June 7, 2011

-- Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs, Sept. 17, 2009

-- General Cash Flow Analytics for CDO Securitizations, Aug. 25, 2004

-- 152 Ratings Lowered In 26 European CLO Transactions; $12.52 Billion Of Issuance Affected (Dec. 17, 2009 Review), Dec. 17, 2009

-- Transaction Update: Harbourmaster CLO 5 B.V., Dec. 17, 2009