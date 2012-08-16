TEXT-Fitch:European Auto ABS performance displayed mixed trends in Q212

Aug 16 - Fitch Ratings says in its quarterly European Tyre Tracks report that the performance of the European auto ABS sector displayed mixed trends in Q212.

A breakdown of Q2’s performance shows that the Fitch 60-180 day Delinquency Index increased slightly to 0.8% from 0.7% and the Fitch Net Loss Index also increased to 0.4% from 0.3%. The Fitch Excess Spread Index on the other hand, displayed a positive trend increasing to 4.9% from 3.8% at the end of Q112.

The country composition of the index saw a noteworthy change in Q212, with the removal of the only outstanding French transaction, which paid down in May 2012. New Spanish, UK and German transactions were added, causing the weightings for these countries to increase, and therefore have an increased impact on the performance of the index.

Macroeconomic factors remained relatively stable in Q212 with unemployment rates unchanged across many countries (although rates in Spain and Italy displayed slight increases). Consumer confidence on average also remained stable across the index (while remaining negative); however, for Italy in particular, a significant drop in confidence occurred. Further, new car sales have fallen across much of Europe in the first half of 2012 in comparison to the same period in 2011.

