TEXT-S&P ratings - Element Leasing LLC

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 16 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Element Leasing LLC ------------------------------------ 16-Aug-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/C Country: Russia

Primary SIC: Personal credit

institutions

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

16-Aug-2012 B/C B/C

12-Dec-2008 B-/C B-/C

19-Sep-2008 B/C B/C

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

RUB700 mil var rate nts ser Series 2 due

09/04/2014 B 16-Aug-2012