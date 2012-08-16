TEXT-S&P ups Element Leasing to 'B/ruBBB+';outlook stable

Element Leasing’s earnings performance over the past 18 months has consistently improved. We think the company’s business activity is now close to precrisis levels, with the increase in lease contracts matched by growth in profits.

We note, however, that funding sources remain undiversified, but that available credit lines are sufficient to support further expansion of the business.

The company’s leasing portfolio grew to RUB4.3 billion at the end of 2011 from RUB2.7 billion in the post-crisis 2010, and was RUB4.9 billion by July 2012 (60% growth year on year). The company aims for RUB5.6 billion-RUB6 billion by the end of 2012 (35% growth year on year). We note that, at the end of June 2012, Element Leasing’s leasing portfolio had nearly recovered to its precrisis size.

Net profit for first-half 2012 is 1.2x higher than the figure for full-year 2011. Growth momentum improved return on equity to 4.8% from 2%, while the net interest margin remains very steady at about 13%. The amount of nonperforming lease contracts and repossessed assets had decreased to 6% of total financial lease receivables on a net basis as of June 30, 2012, from 8% at year-end 2011, thanks to growth in the total book.

As a nonbank financial institution, Element Leasing is legally prohibited from taking deposits and mainly relies on loans from banks as its main funding source. Loans from banks currently account for 74% of total liabilities. Funding continues to be concentrated. Eight banks provided about 80% of total liabilities as of June 30, 2012, but undrawn credit lines are sufficient to continue growth. Russian commercial and government banks constitute the majority of the lender banks.

Related parties Ingosstrakh Insurance Co. (BBB-/Stable/--; Russia national scale ‘ruAA+') and Bank Soyuz (B/Stable/C; Russia national scale ‘ruA-') continue to support Element Leasing’s funding needs. Although the share of related-party funding is decreasing with the growth of market funds, it still represents about one-fifth of total liabilities. Element Leasing currently does not have significant asset-liability mismatches or any large-scale bullet redemptions.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that Element Leasing will continue to expand its business over the next two years, on the back of moderate growth in the Russian economy, while showing consistent profits. We expect the asset quality measures either to remain at least at the current levels or to improve. We believe that the company will maintain its wholesale funding profile.

The possibility of positive rating actions remains low in the medium term, given the relatively small size of Element Leasing and its funding profile.

We could consider negative rating actions if Element Leasing’s funding sources were to become more concentrated, leading to significant funding pressures, or if the company were to grow at a rate that resulted in a material deterioration of capitalization levels below the current 15% adjusted capital-to-adjusted assets ratio.

