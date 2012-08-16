TEXT-Fitch rts Omcon (Reign Forest) Projects at 'Fitch BB-(ind)'/stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 16 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India’s real estate company M/s Omcon (Reign Forest) Projects (Omcon) a National Long-Term rating of ‘Fitch BB-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also assigned Omcon’s INR240m fund-based limits National Long-Term ‘Fitch BB-(ind)’ and National Short-Term ‘Fitch A4+(ind)’ ratings.

The ratings are constrained by the delay of over one year in project execution, which has resulted in Omcon rescheduling debt draw down and repayments.

The ratings are supported by the fact that 42% of the project’s saleable area has already been sold (end-June 2012). Fitch expects that a continuation in the trend of sales (average of 15,000 sq ft sold monthly since launch) coupled with a timely receipt of cash flows from its customers would adequately cover the project cost and debt servicing requirements, in the absence of significant cost and time over runs. Fitch also notes that Omcon is still obtaining approvals from Vishakhapatnam Urban Development Authority (VUDA) for the construction of six to eight floors.

The ratings also reflect Omcon’s stable monthly sales despite a gradual increase in the prices of its apartments to INR2,400 per sq ft since April 2012 from INR2,100 per sq ft during launch in March 2011. The ratings also draw strength from experience of the company’s founders in developing real estate in Visakhapatnam (more than 1 million sq ft).

WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include:

- a failure to receive approvals from VUDA for construction of six to eight floors

- a failure to sell a minimum of 9,000 sq ft on an average per month

- delays in cash flows from customers/cost or time overruns/other aggressive developments leading to fall in a cash flow debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) of below 1.2x

Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include:

- higher-than-expected new sales

- timely receipt of cash flows from customers leading to a cash flow DSCR of above 1.6x

Omcon is a Vishakapatnam-based property developer. It is a partnership firm which is currently executing its first residential housing project in Madhurwada area of Vishakapatnam (376 apartments, 603,650 sq ft). The project was launched in February 2011 at a cost of INR973m and management is expecting it to be completed by March 2014. The project is funded through founder equity (25%), bank debt (25%), and advances from customers (50%).