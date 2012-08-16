TEXT-Fitch Ups Hiscox's IFS rating to 'A+'; outlook stable

Aug 16 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded Hiscox Group’s (Hiscox) core entities’ Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings to ‘A+’ from ‘A’. Fitch has also upgraded all Hiscox’s holding companies’ Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to ‘A-’ from ‘BBB+'. The Outlooks on all the ratings are Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.

The upgrades reflect the insurer’s strong and resilient risk-adjusted capital position, which has improved in recent years, mainly as a result of retained earnings. Although there is a possibility of capital repatriation at end-2012, depending on the insurer’s earnings situation after the US hurricane season, Fitch expects capital to remain within an acceptable range for Hiscox’s upgraded rating level.

The upgrade also reflects Hiscox’s continued track record of profitability, which is a key positive rating driver. The stability of earnings has been aided by a diversified business mix, combining volatile and more stable-performing lines of business. Although exceptionally high catastrophic claims in 2011 led to deterioration in the combined ratio to 99.5% (2010: 89.3%), Hiscox’s performance still compared favourably with that of many of its peers. Hiscox’s H112 combined ratio was strong at 81.7% (H111:116.9%).

Hiscox’s 2011 profit included the impact of a GBP199m reserve release. This is a slightly higher amount than previous years’ releases and was caused by various one-off items. However, Hiscox’s reserve releases have been relatively stable in recent years, which Fitch views as indicative of a stable degree of prudence in Hiscox’s reserving over time. The agency expects Hiscox’s reserving prudence to remain consistent.

Fitch views Hiscox’s reinsurance coverage as effective, limiting 2011 catastrophe net losses to GBP270m, or 21% of shareholders’ funds, which was at the lower end of the peer-group range. Hiscox actively manages its exposures according to cycle management considerations, which Fitch views positively. The agency would expect Hiscox to expand its business and increase overall premium volumes if rates were to harden across the board. Fitch would assess any increase in business in conjunction with the amount of capital held to back the increased risk exposure.

An upgrade is unlikely in the near term, given the moderate scale of the company. However the ratings could be upgraded if Hiscox’s earnings consistently outperform those of similarly rated peers and if its capital is commensurate with that of a ‘AA’-rated company.

A downgrade could be triggered by a considerable erosion of capital to a level not commensurate with Hiscox’s ratings. The deterioration in capital would need to be equivalent to an increase in net underwriting leverage to 1.5x or above. A marked deterioration in profitability compared with peers could also result in downward rating pressure.

Hiscox is a specialist non-life insurance underwriting group focusing on a particular range of personal and commercial risks. Hiscox Syndicates Limited is the managing agent of Syndicates 33, 3624 and 6104. Hiscox Insurance Company Limited operates in the UK and Europe outside the Lloyd’s market, covering a wide range of specialist insurance for professionals and business customers. The group’s other insurance vehicles include Hiscox Insurance Company (Bermuda) Limited and Hiscox Insurance Company (Guernsey) Limited. Hiscox Ltd is the ultimate Bermudian-based holding company of Hiscox.

The rating actions are as follows:

Hiscox Insurance Company Limited: IFS upgraded to ‘A+’ from ‘A’; Outlook Stable

Hiscox Insurance Company (Guernsey) Limited: IFS upgraded to ‘A+’ from ‘A’; Outlook Stable

Hiscox Insurance Company (Bermuda) Limited: IFS upgraded to ‘A+’ from ‘A’; Outlook Stable

Hiscox Ltd: Long-term IDR upgraded to ‘A-’ from ‘BBB+'; Outlook Stable

Hiscox Plc: Long-term IDR upgraded to ‘A-’ from ‘BBB+'; Outlook Stable