TEXT-Fitch: U.S senior fixed income investor against returns midyear

Aug 16 - Growth expectations have soured across all regions, according to the midyear edition of Fitch Ratings / Fixed Income Forum Survey of professional money managers. The outlook for the U.S. has taken an especially negative turn with two-thirds of respondents now projecting feeble GDP growth over the coming year of 1%-2%.

However, the survey also reveals bright pockets, including a possible turn in the all-important U.S. housing market. Roughly half of investors see an upturn in national home prices over the next 18 months. In addition, housing market weakness is considered a low near-term risk by 47% of investors -- the most constructive view expressed since the onset of the housing downturn.

A resolution to the U.S. fiscal cliff, stronger labor market conditions, and housing market stability all received attention as critical variables to the credit outlook.

Concerns remain elevated surrounding the situation in Europe and domestic political gridlock and its impact on the resolution of the U.S. fiscal cliff.

In addition to the haircut to U.S. growth, investors have lowered growth expectations for emerging markets. Meanwhile, the bleak outlook for Europe, namely, recession or recession-like conditions remains virtually unchanged since the last survey conducted in January.

Financial stability in the eurozone is considered important or critical to a sustained U.S. recovery by 97% of investors surveyed, which is similar to responses earlier in the year.