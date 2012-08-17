TEXT-Fitch:West China Cement's low cash balance not immediate concern

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 17 - Fitch Ratings says that West China Cement Limited’s (WCC, ‘BB-'/Stable) low unrestricted cash balance at end-H112 of CNY111.4m is not an immediate concern because the company will likely start generating free cash flows as it scales back its capex. Furthermore, the company should be able to roll over its short-term bank borrowings given the asset-based lending nature of the Chinese onshore market.

Fitch also notes that WCC’s aggressive acquisition and capex over H112 and H211 and lower cement average selling prices (ASPs) meant that net debt/LTM EBITDAR at end-H112 was 4.0x, higher than the agency’s negative action guideline of 3.0x. However, Fitch expects WCC will be able to deleverage meaningfully by end-2013 as ASPs and margins improve, capex falls and new production facilities come onstream.

Cement ASPs slightly increased in Q212 compared to Q112 in WCC’s key markets, while raw material prices, particularly for coal, have fallen. Furthermore, the new capacity that WCC acquired over the last 12 months will ramp up sales volumes. On the other hand, capex will be more muted; compared to over CNY1bn spent in H112, capital commitment was CNY701m at end-June, and no more than CNY300m of that amount will be spent before end-2012.

WCC plans to increase its annual capacity to 30 million tonnes (mt) by end-2015, from 23.7mt currently. However, the company has the flexibility to delay this expansion if market conditions do not improve. Furthermore, the company’s need to deleverage means that any expansion will likely be back-ended. This is especially in light of the company’s limited capacity to use equity for acquisitions as further dilution of its chairman’s stake may trigger a change-of-control clause in its USD bond documentation.

Fitch may take negative rating action if WCC shows signs that leverage will remain above 3.0x at end-2013, or if its free cash flow remains negative, or if it loses its dominant share in its core markets.