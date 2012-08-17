TEXT-Fitch affirms Indian Railway Finance Corporation at 'BBB-'/negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 17 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Indian Railway Finance Corporation Limited’s (IRFC) Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at ‘BBB-’ with a Negative Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed IRFC’s National Long-Term rating at ‘Fitch AAA(ind)’ with a Stable Outlook, and its National Short-Term rating at ‘Fitch A1+(ind)'. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary

The ratings are credit linked to the ratings of the Republic of India (‘BBB-'/Negative) given IRFC’s legal and funding linkages with the Ministry of Railways (MoR). Fitch has classified IRFC as a dependent public sector entity. The company’s strategic policy is dictated by the government of India (GoI) and it is tightly monitored and controlled by the sovereign. Indian Railways provides an important public service and maintains a monopoly situation in the country.

The ratings derive strength from MoR’s continued equity infusions into IRFC since its formation and the latter’s proactive approach in managing its exchange rate variations. Although IRFC’s debt/equity ratio has been within prescribes limits, it is very close to the upper limits of the regulatory domestic 10x mark. Fitch would expect further capital injections if this ratio were to exceed the limit; MoR infused additional equity of INR5bn and INR2.5bn in January 2012 and March 2012, respectively. During FY13, a further equity sum of about INR14.50bn is planned for infusion. Nevertheless, liquidity risk due to a temporary asset liability mismatch could be a rating concern for the corporation.

The business of IRFC is crucial to MoR as the company funds a significant portion of the country’s capital investment in infrastructure needs. Not only does IRFC’s annual borrowing target require approval of the parliament of India but also MoR’s debt servicing obligation is committed by the Indian Parliament every year. The government has high stakes in the sound financial health of IRFC’s business and has been extending all necessary support to it.

IRFC’s Board comprises a sound mix of professional expertise and experience. Apart from the Chairman who is the Financial Commissioner (MoR) and two functional Directors, the Board of Directors also includes one Director nominated by the Ministry of Finance and two independent Directors.

IRFC’s financial accounts are subject to audit by the Supreme Audit Agency set up under the Constitution - Comptroller & Auditor General (C&AG) of India. Besides, C&AG also undertakes propriety audit of the company which is a valuable means of a prudent external review of its business.

IRFC was incorporated for the purpose of raising resources from the commercial markets to finance the acquisition of new rolling stock for meeting the developmental needs of the Indian railway system. Established in 1986 and administered by MoR, IRFC is a notified Public Financial Institution under the Companies Act, 1956, and is a non-banking finance company and an infrastructure finance company under the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Act, 1934.

Rating actions on IRFC’s foreign currency loans and bonds are as follows:

- JPY12bn term loan affirmed at ‘BBB-’

- USD200m bond issuance affirmed at ‘BBB-’

- JPY3bn term loan affirmed at ‘BBB-'