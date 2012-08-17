FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P revises Ping An P&C outlook to negative; afrms 'A' rtg
August 17, 2012 / 9:21 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P revises Ping An P&C outlook to negative; afrms 'A' rtg

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 17 -

Overview

-- We believe the credit profile of the wider Ping An group could deteriorate over the next two years due to rapid expansion.

-- On a stand-alone basis, we expect Ping An P&C to maintain a strong market position, good operating performances, and moderate capitalization over the next two years.

-- We are revising the rating outlook on the China-based non-life insurer to negative from stable.

-- We are affirming the long-term ‘A’ local currency financial strength and counterparty credit ratings on Ping An P&C. We are also affirming the long-term ‘cnAA+’ Greater China credit scale rating on the company.

Rating Action

On Aug. 17, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services revised the rating outlook on Ping An Property & Casualty Insurance Co. of China Ltd. (Ping An P&C) to negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed the local currency long-term ‘A’ counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings on the company. We also affirmed the long-term ‘cnAA+’ Greater China credit scale rating on Ping An P&C.

