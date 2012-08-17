FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch:Reduced corporate bond market liquidity troubles European investors
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
August 17, 2012 / 9:31 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch:Reduced corporate bond market liquidity troubles European investors

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 17 - European fixed-income investors are concerned about reduced corporate bond market liquidity and say it affects their market behaviour, according to Fitch Ratings’ quarterly investor survey.

Two-thirds of survey participants said that reduced corporate bond market liquidity since the start of the financial crisis is affecting their buying and trading behaviour in several ways. 41% of respondents stated that the lack of liquidity is becoming more of a concern, making trading more complicated and time consuming. A further 20% flagged that this is one of their biggest worries and reduces their interest in sub-benchmark size bond deals. A small minority of 6% felt even more strongly and said that credit is no longer an asset class for open-ended vehicles but returning to its institutional roots.

The one-third of the survey respondents who were more relaxed about bond market illiquidity were evenly split into two camps. On the one hand, those who claimed that their buy-and-hold focus meant market liquidity had little impact, and on the other, those who noted that the main effect is increased volatility.

Secondary liquidity in the corporate bond market has been shrinking as banks have deleveraged since the start of the financial crisis. As the market has increased in size, this has far-reaching implications in this over-the-counter market. With the shock-absorbing function of market-makers reduced, spread volatility has picked up.

Many survey participants elaborated on their views on the topic. A recurring comment was the observation that dealers are acting as brokers with thin balance sheets and that bid-offer spreads have widened so far that it has become hard to consider arbitrage. Some noted that the corporate bond market has become more of a buy-and-hold arena; others that off-index exposure and investment in less liquid names are being reduced to the minimum.

The Q312 survey was conducted between 2 July and 2 August and represents the views of managers of an estimated USD7.2trn of fixed-income assets. The full report, entitled “European Senior Fixed- Income Investor Survey Q312”, covers all major sectors and is available at www.fitchratings.com.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: Fitch Ratings Senior Fixed-Income Investor Survey Q312

here

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.