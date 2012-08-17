TEXT-S&P ratings - Securitas AB

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 17 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Securitas AB ------------------------------------------- 17-Aug-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/A-2 Country: Sweden

Primary SIC: Security systems

services

Mult. CUSIP6: 81373F

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

17-Aug-2012 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

12-Mar-2002 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

EUR2 bil med-term note Prog 12/18/2000: sr

unsecd BBB 17-Aug-2012

EUR500 mil 6.50% bnds due 04/02/2013 BBB 17-Aug-2012

EUR45 mil fltg rate med-term nts due 02/05/2014 BBB 17-Aug-2012

EUR350 mil 2.75% med-term nts ser 16 due

02/28/2017 BBB 17-Aug-2012

SWEDISH CP prog auth amt SEK5 bil A-2 31-Jan-2002