TEXT-S&P summary: REWE Group

REWE is a cooperative, ultimately owned by 890 independent food retailers, the so-called REWE Partners, which operate 1,112 full-range stores in Germany. REWE has a 20% stake in these general partnerships, has signed the lease contracts for the 1,112 stores, and sublets to the REWE Partners. Furthermore, REWE Partners are tied to REWE through a goods-purchase agreement and a service level contract. Although, the REWE Partners are not consolidated into REWE, in line with International Accounting Standards, we view them as a single unit from a rating perspective.

As of Dec. 31, 2011, REWE’s financial debt was about EUR1.3 billion (about $1.6 billion). This is materially lower than at the end of 2010 (EUR2.4 billion), mainly due to the disposal of REWE’s 50% share in TransGourmet (not rated).

S&P base-case operating scenario

In the first quarter of 2012, REWE achieved an increase in turnover of 5.1%. In our base-case assessment for the full year, we incorporate low- to mid-single-digit revenue growth in 2012 as REWE should benefit from its presence in the stable German and Austrian food retail markets, which will be less affected by fiscal austerity programs than other European countries, in our view. Nevertheless, we believe that profitability in the discount division is unlikely to show a fast turnaround over the next two years because its problems appear to be structural (including the sector crisis and positioning vis-a-vis peers). In our view, the group’s adjusted EBITDA margin will likely improve to about 4.5% in 2012 from 3.6% in 2011, mainly due to lower provisions for impending losses on onerous contracts.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

In 2011, REWE’s adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt improved to 22.8% from 20.2% in 2010. Taking FFO generated by the REWE Partners into account, the ratio improved to 24.2% from 21.4% in 2010. For 2012, we assume the FFO-to-debt ratio (including REWE Partners) will remain below 25%, due to REWE’s plan to increase investments by EUR200 million this year to EUR1.4 billion. Furthermore, we believe that the discounter Penny will hamper REWE’s profitability in 2012, whereas top-line growth should recover. In our view, sales at the electronic business, the ProMarkt brand, will continue to decline, affecting REWE’s profits. This is despite ProMarkt’s relatively small size, with 70 stores in Germany and a turnover of EUR590 million in 2011.

We anticipate negative free operating cash flow in 2012, due to REWE’s focus on investments rather than free cash generation, which is common for cooperatives that don’t distribute dividends. However, we believe that REWE will mainly focus on organic growth in existing markets rather than make large acquisitions. Nevertheless, we assume that REWE will continue to optimize its portfolio, as it did in April by acquiring 10 stores in Moscow.

Liquidity

We view REWE’s liquidity as “strong” under our criteria. We calculate that its liquidity sources should exceed liquidity needs by more than 1.5x over the next 12 months.

As of June 30, 2012, we estimate liquidity sources to exceed EUR2.8 billion. These include:

-- Surplus cash of at least EUR200 million, excluding EUR220 million in cash, which we regard as tied to the operations;

-- About EUR1.6 billion available under a EUR2 billion revolving credit facility maturing in June 2014; and

-- Reported FFO of about EUR1.0 billion.

We estimate REWE’s liquidity needs over the next 12 months to be about EUR1.64 billion, comprising:

-- Cash-relevant capital expenditures of up to EUR1.4 billion;

-- EUR150 million of working capital needs; and

-- Repayment of maturing debt totaling about EUR90 million.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our belief that REWE’s sound position in the generally stable German and Austrian food retail industries will enable it to defend its profits, despite macroeconomic headwinds and ongoing restructuring cost in its discount and specialist store segment. Furthermore, we believe that REWE will not make larger scale debt-funded acquisitions in the foreseeable future and will improve its leverage, which is currently at the upper end of its target. We believe REWE will be able to achieve an adjusted FFO to debt ratio (including the FFO generated by the REWE Partners) at the upper end of our 20%-25% range, despite the ongoing modernization of its sales networks in Germany and abroad.

We could lower the ratings if the group were to lose its sound market positions in its full-range store business, fail to defend its profitability, or continue to generate negative free operating cash flow over a prolonged period. On the upside, we would consider raising the rating if REWE exceeded adjusted FFO to debt of 25% on a sustainable basis and implemented a respective financial policy. A successful turnaround of the discount and specialist stores business should improve REWE’s overall profitability and leverage, due to the sound full-range store business, which is the backbone of the company in our view.

