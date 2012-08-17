FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P ratings - FirstGroup PLC
#Credit Markets
August 17, 2012 / 9:56 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P ratings - FirstGroup PLC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 17 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- FirstGroup PLC ----------------------------------------- 17-Aug-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Negative/A-3 Country: United Kingdom

Primary SIC: LOCAL AND

INTERURBAN

PASSENGER

TRANSIT

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

23-Apr-2007 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3

12-Feb-2002 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

£300 mil 6.875% bnds due 04/15/2013 BBB- 23-Apr-2007

£250 mil 6.125% bnds due 01/18/2019 BBB- 06-May-2008

£300 mil 8.125% bnds due 09/19/2018 BBB- 17-Sep-2008

£350 mil 8.75% bnds due 04/08/2021 BBB- 08-Jun-2009

£200 mil 6.875% bnds due 09/18/2024 BBB- 10-Sep-2009

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
