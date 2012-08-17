TEXT-S&P ratings - Kloeckner & Co. S.E.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 17 -
Ratings -- Kloeckner & Co. S.E. ----------------------------------- 17-Aug-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB-/Negative/-- Country: Germany
Primary SIC: Metal ores, nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
17-Aug-2012 BB-/-- BB-/--
30-Jun-2006 BB/-- BB/--
