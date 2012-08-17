FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P summary: BAE Systems PLC
August 17, 2012 / 10:11 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P summary: BAE Systems PLC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 17 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- BAE Systems PLC ------------------------------- 17-Aug-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/A-2 Country: United Kingdom

Primary SIC: Aircraft

Mult. CUSIP6: 05523R

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

16-Oct-2007 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

24-Apr-2006 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on U.K.-headquartered defense contractor BAE Systems PLC reflect our view of the group’s strong competitive positions in the global defense market through a portfolio of diverse high-priority programs.

BAE Systems is a global defense, aerospace, and security group. It provides a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces, as well as advanced electronics, security, information technology solutions, and support services.

The group benefits from its good customer program and geographic diversity. The ratings are supported by our view of the favorable credit characteristics of the defense industry. We view BAE’s business risk profile as “strong” under our criteria.


