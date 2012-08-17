TEXT-S&P revises outlook on ISS to positive; affirms 'BB-' rating

Aug 17 -

Overview

-- Denmark-based facility services provider ISS A/S has received a capital injection of EUR500 million from a private placement, which it will use to redeem EUR500 million in senior secured notes, due 2014.

-- We are therefore revising our outlook on ISS to positive from stable.

-- At the same time, we are affirming our ‘BB-’ long-term corporate credit rating on ISS.

-- The positive outlook reflects our view that ISS’ credit metrics should improve pro forma the redemption of the notes in December 2012.

Rating Action

On Aug. 17, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services revised its outlook on Denmark-based global facility services provider ISS A/S and its subsidiaries ISS Global A/S and ISS World Services A/S to positive from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our ‘BB-’ long-term corporate credit rating on ISS, ISS Global, and ISS World Services.

In addition, we raised our issue and recovery ratings on the EUR525 million senior secured notes issued by orphan special-purpose vehicle (SPV) ISS Financing PLC, due in 2014, to ‘BB+’ and ‘1’, respectively, from ‘B’ and ‘6’. We also affirmed our ‘B’ issue rating and ‘6’ recovery rating on ISS’ EUR581.5 million subordinated facility (including the add-on notes), due 2016, and on the EUR110.4 million issuance by ISS Global under the EUR2 billion unsecured Euro Medium-Term Note (EMTN) program, due 2014.