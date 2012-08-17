TEXT-S&P ratings - ISS World Services A/S

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 17 -

Ratings -- ISS World Services A/S
17-Aug-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB-/Positive/B Country: Denmark

Primary SIC: Building

maintenance

services, nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

30-May-2008 BB-/B BB-/B

17-May-2005 B+/B B+/B

