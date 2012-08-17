FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P ratings - ISS Global A/S
#Credit Markets
August 17, 2012 / 11:06 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P ratings - ISS Global A/S

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 17 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- ISS Global A/S ----------------------------------------- 17-Aug-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BB-/Positive/-- Country: Denmark

Primary SIC: Holding

companies, nec

Mult. CUSIP6: K5059P

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

30-May-2008 BB-/-- BB-/--

17-May-2005 B+/-- B+/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Guarantor(s) : ISS A/S, ISS World Services A/S

Rating Rating Date

EUR525 mil 11.00% bank ln due 06/15/2014 BB+ 17-Aug-2012

EUR2 bil med-term note Prog 04/08/2003: sr

unsecd B 30-May-2008

EUR110.4 mil 4.50% med-term nts due

12/08/2014 B 30-May-2008

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
