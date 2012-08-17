TEXT-S&P ratings - ISS A/S

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 17 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- ISS A/S ------------------------------------------------ 17-Aug-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BB-/Positive/-- Country: Denmark

Primary SIC: Holding

companies, nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

30-May-2008 BB-/-- BB-/--

07-Nov-2005 B+/-- B+/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

EUR581.5 mil 8.875% nts due 05/15/2016 B 30-May-2008