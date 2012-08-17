FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P ratings - Ashtead Group PLC
August 17, 2012 / 11:26 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P ratings - Ashtead Group PLC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 17 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Ashtead Group PLC -------------------------------------- 17-Aug-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BB-/Positive/-- Country: United Kingdom

Primary SIC: Holding

companies, nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 045055

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

03-Aug-2005 BB-/-- BB-/--

05-Apr-2004 B+/-- B+/--

===============================================================================

