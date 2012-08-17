TEXT-S&P ratings - Ashtead Group PLC

Aug 17 -
Ratings -- Ashtead Group PLC -------------------------------------- 17-Aug-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB-/Positive/-- Country: United Kingdom
Primary SIC: Holding
companies, nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 045055
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
03-Aug-2005 BB-/-- BB-/--
05-Apr-2004 B+/-- B+/--
