TEXT-S&P revises Ashtead outlook to positive; affirms 'BB-' rating

Overview

-- Solid operating cash flow generation by U.K.-based plant-hire firm Ashtead Group PLC (Ashtead) on the back of favorable conditions in the U.S. rental equipment market has improved Ashtead’s financial ratios.

-- We are therefore revising the outlook on Ashtead to positive from stable and affirming our ‘BB-’ long-term corporate credit rating on the group.

-- We are also affirming our ‘B+’ second-lien debt rating on Ashtead.

-- The positive outlook reflects our view that Ashtead’s solid profitability and cash flow generation, as well as favorable industry conditions, should allow the group to sustain the improvement in its credit metrics.

Rating Action

On Aug. 17, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Rating Services revised its outlook on U.K.-based plant-hire firm Ashtead Group PLC (Ashtead) to positive from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our ‘BB-’ long-term corporate credit rating on Ashtead, as well as our ‘B+’ second-lien debt rating on the group.

Rationale

The outlook revision reflects the improvement in Ashtead’s financial ratios thanks to solid operating cash flow generation on the back of favorable conditions in the U.S. rental equipment market.

The outlook revision also reflects our forecast that Ashtead will continue to benefit from positive trends in the U.S. rental equipment market and to post solid earnings and operating cash flows. According to our base-case credit scenario, this should allow the group’s credit metrics to remain comparable with levels in the year to April 30, 2012, in the next 12 months.

Our forecast assumes that:

-- The U.S. does not enter a recession, the odds of which we currently estimate at 25%;

-- Real nonresidential construction in the U.S. grows by about 3% in 2012 and flattens in 2013;

-- The price of oil remains at a level at which energy-related activity stays stable;

-- Contractors continue to rent rather than buy equipment, partly because of market uncertainty;

-- The U.K. rental equipment market remains weak but stable;

-- The group’s EBITDA margin remains more than 35% in financial years 2013 and 2014 (ending April 30); and

-- Higher capital expenditures (capex) result in negative free operating cash flow (FOCF) in financial 2013, which will turn neutral to modestly positive in 2014.

In financial 2012, Ashtead posted Standard & Poor‘s-adjusted EBITDA of an all-time high of GBP395 million, translating into strong funds from operations (FFO) of GBP339 million. At the same time, Ashtead posted a relatively modest year-on-year increase in debt of 7.5% to GBP976 million, as adjusted by Standard & Poor‘s. Consequently, the group’s financial ratios were strong at 2.5x debt to EBITDA and 35% FFO to debt in financial 2012.

We anticipate that Ashtead will be able to sustain its financial ratios at the strong end of the range we consider commensurate with a “significant” financial risk profile. This is in line with our belief that during periods of strength in the equipment rental industry, companies maintain relatively low leverage so that they can withstand the next downturn. We therefore anticipate in our base-case scenario that Ashtead will manage to contain leverage to about 2.5x adjusted debt to EBITDA in the next 12 months.

Similar to many equipment rental companies, Ashtead’s performance is closely tied to the nonresidential construction spending cycle. Private nonresidential construction spending deteriorated meaningfully from late 2008, and although it has recovered slowly since 2011, we expect it to remain relatively weak in calendar 2012 and 2013. On the other hand, conditions in the rental equipment industry have been improving since 2010, partly because of contractors’ preference for renting as opposed to buying equipment when projects are relatively scarce or uncertain. Furthermore, rental equipment companies are benefiting from strength in some industrial end markets, especially those related to energy and infrastructure. Over the long term, we expect contractors to continue outsourcing their equipment needs.

We understand that Ashtead will continue to invest in its fleet in financial 2013 and 2014. Ashtead’s capital spending declined significantly in financial 2010, mirroring a decline in demand during the recession. As end markets begin to improve, rental equipment companies generally increase their capital spending in anticipation of greater demand. Consistent with this pattern, we believe that Ashtead’s FOCF will be negative as the group increases capital spending in the year to April 30, 2013, but that it will return to neutral a year later.

While Ashtead’s existing sites could accommodate up to 15% of organic growth in its fleet, we also anticipate that the group will grow its operations through setting up new sites and acquisitions. We believe that Ashtead’s track record in integrating new businesses and capitalizing on favorable rental equipment market trends should allow the group to contain any future increase in leverage as a result of growth spending. This should enable Ashtead to return to its target level of 2x-3x on a reported basis in a timely manner, even if the acquisitions were of a large-scale, transformational character, which is not part of our base-case assumptions.

Liquidity

We assess Ashtead’s liquidity as “adequate” under our criteria. We take the following factors in consideration:

-- Our estimated ratio of sources to uses of liquidity will be more than 1.2x for the next 24 months.

-- We project that net fleet-related capex will be among the main uses of liquidity in the next 24 months. We estimate spending of about GBP400 million in financial 2013. Further uses of liquidity, in our opinion, will be moderate spending on dividends and acquisitions within the group’s leverage guidance of 2x-3x on a reported basis.

-- In our assessment of Ashtead’s sources of liquidity, we primarily rely on the availability under Ashtead’s $1.8 billion asset-based revolving credit facility (RCF) due 2016. Pro forma for a $400 million increase of the RCF in June 2012, availability was $735 million (GBP460 million), as of April 30, 2012.

-- In addition, we anticipate that the group will generate cash flow from operations of about GBP400 million in financial 2013, which is comparable to projected fleet spending in that period.

Our liquidity assessment also reflects Ashtead’s extended debt maturity profile, with no debt due until 2016; relatively low dividend pressure; limited acquisition activity; and comfortable availability under the asset-based RCF.

Ashtead’s asset-based RCF is subject to springing maintenance financial covenants that would be triggered if liquidity were to fall to less than $216 million. We believe that, in the event of a reduction in the borrowing base stemming from an asset revaluation, the group would have sufficient availability under its asset-based RCF to avoid triggering the financial covenants.

Recovery analysis

The issue rating on the $500 million second-lien secured notes due 2022, issued by Ashtead Capital and guaranteed by Ashtead, is ‘B+'. The recovery rating on these notes is ‘5’, indicating our expectation of modest (10%-30%) recovery in the event of a payment default.

We calculate recovery prospects for the $500 million second-lien notes to be comfortably within the 10%-30% range. However, we note that the issue and recovery ratings on the second-lien notes could come under pressure should the actual drawings on Ashtead’s asset-based RCF at the hypothetical point of default in 2016 be materially more than our assumption of $1.5 billion (including prepetition interest).

We consider that Ashtead would be reorganized rather than liquidated in the event of default. However, we use a discrete asset valuation method because we believe that the group’s enterprise value would be closely correlated to asset values.

Our recovery rating on the second-lien notes assumes 80% availability and draw-downs under the asset-based RCF. We believe the current borrowing-base calculations would permit this in light of Ashtead’s extensive asset base. We anticipate that the group’s stressed book value will be about $1.75 billion at the hypothetical point of default in 2016. We anticipate that a default would result from a combination of operating stress and refinancing risk associated with the asset-based RCF maturing that year.

We note that the recovery amounts for the second-lien notes could be highly volatile depending on the assumptions of the realized value of Ashtead’s assets at default and the amount of prior-ranking claims (especially drawings under the asset-based RCF at the point of default). Therefore the actual recoveries for the second-lien notes could be higher or lower than the 10%-30% range.

Outlook

The positive outlook reflects our opinion that Ashtead will be able to maintain its leverage at about 2.5x adjusted debt to EBITDA in the next 12 months. This is thanks to a solid operating performance supported by improved conditions in the rental equipment industry, especially in the U.S. The outlook also reflects our view of the group’s ability to manage net fleet-related capex and acquisitions so as to maintain reported debt to EBITDA of 2x-3x through the industry cycle, as per the group’s leverage guidance.

We could raise the rating if we consider that the strong leverage metrics that Ashtead achieved in financial 2012 are sustainable over time. We anticipate that Ashtead will post about GBP1.1 billion of adjusted debt in the year to April 30, 2013. With this level of debt, a positive rating action would require EBITDA of at least GBP440 million on a sustainable basis. As a prerequisite for such an action, we would also assess Ashtead’s ability to return to positive FOCF generation in the next two years.

We could revise the outlook to stable if Ashtead’s leverage ratios were to deteriorate, including adjusted debt to EBITDA exceeding 3x for a prolonged period of time. We see debt-funded acquisitions as a possible reason for such deterioration, which could be aggravated if end market dynamics turn negative, for example, as a result of a recession in the U.S.

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

Ashtead Group PLC

Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Positive/-- BB-/Stable/--

Ratings Affirmed

Ashtead Capital Inc.

Subordinated Debt* B+ B+

Recovery Rating 5 5

*Guaranteed by Ashtead Group PLC.