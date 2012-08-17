TEXT-Fitch:Reinvestment window closing as U.S. CREL CDO delinquencies remain stable

Aug 17 - U.S. CREL CDOs delinquencies declined slightly for a third straight month, according to the latest index results from Fitch Ratings.

In July, U.S. CREL CDO delinquencies fell to 12.1% from 12.3% in June. Six new delinquent loans were offset by 13 assets removed from the index.

The majority of CREL CDO portfolios are now static. As of the July reporting period, only four Fitch rated CREL CDOs remained in their reinvestment periods; two of which are scheduled to exit in the next month while the others are unable to reinvest due to failing overcollateralization (OC) tests.

In total, asset managers reported approximately $60 million in realized losses in July from the disposal of defaulted and credit risk assets. The largest loss was related to the significantly discounted sale of a mezzanine loan backed by an overleveraged hotel located in Hawaii. The loan defaulted earlier this year at loan maturity.

Additional information is available in Fitch’s weekly e-newsletter, ‘U.S. CMBS Market Trends’, which also contains recent rating actions and an overview of newly released CMBS research, including Fitch presales and Focus reports. The link below enables market participants to sign up to receive future issues of the E-newsletter:

'