TEXT-S&P affirms 'A+' rtg on U.K.-based Home Group;outlook stable
#Credit Markets
August 20, 2012 / 9:36 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P affirms 'A+' rtg on U.K.-based Home Group;outlook stable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 20 -

Overview

-- U.K.-based registered housing association Home Group Ltd. benefits from strong demand for its properties, low debt levels, and a high level of unencumbered assets. We also believe there is a “moderately high” likelihood that the U.K. government would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support if needed.

-- However, Home Group’s financial performance is modest and its arrears levels are exposed to government policy risk.

-- We are affirming our issuer credit rating on U.K.-based Home Group Ltd. at ‘A+'.

-- The stable outlook reflects our belief that Home Group’s cautious strategy and planned stock disposal program will continue to generate stable financial performance.

Rating Action

On Aug. 20, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services affirmed its issuer credit rating on U.K.-based Home Group Ltd. at ‘A+'. The outlook is stable.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
