TEXT-S&P summary: Cyfrowy Polsat S.A.

Aug 20 -

Summary analysis -- Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. --------------------------- 20-Aug-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB/Stable/-- Country: Poland

Primary SIC: Communications

services, nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

14-Jun-2012 BB/-- BB/--

16-Jun-2011 BB-/-- BB-/--

03-May-2011 --/-- --/--

Rationale

The ratings on Poland-based pay-TV and TV broadcasting company, Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (Polsat), reflect Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ view of the group’s “significant” financial risk profile and “fair” business risk profile.

Our view of Polsat’s financial risk profile takes into account the group’s high debt following the acquisition of Telewizja Polsat (TV Polsat) in April 2011.

The group’s business risk profile is constrained by its operation in the highly competitive and mature Polish pay-TV market. Furthermore, the company is exposed to cyclical advertising revenues from broadcasting activities and foreign exchange volatility, which can hamper its operating performance. These weaknesses are partly offset by Polsat’s leading position in the Polish pay-TV market, reflected in a 32% share of the market. The company generates sound free cash flow, which should enable it to further reduce financial debt and continue to strengthen its credit metrics. Profitability is also solid, owing both to economies of scale and management’s strong focus on optimizing costs.