TEXT-S&P summary: Welltec A/S

Aug 20 -

Summary analysis -- Welltec A/S ----------------------------------- 20-Aug-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB-/Stable/-- Country: Denmark

Primary SIC: Oil and gas field

services, nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

17-Jan-2012 BB-/-- BB-/--

Rationale

The rating on Denmark-based oil field service provider Welltec reflects Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services view of groups “weak” business risk profile, with a niche position in robotic well interventions, and its “significant” financial risk profile.

Welltec’s key business weaknesses include the small size of the group, its relatively narrow product offering, and, in contrast to most competitors in the oil field service sector, a lack of medium-to-long-term contract visibility. Key business strengths are its niche market leading position, the effective control of technology used--which creates a significant barrier to entry--healthy growth prospects, and above-average profitability.

Our view of Welltec’s financial risk profile takes into account the group’s moderate leverage, less-capital-intensive operations than peers’, low maintenance capital expenditure (capex), and anticipated continued positive annual free operating cash flow (FOCF). We view negatively the substantial distributions, such as the Danish krone (DKK) 252 million dividend and DKK 209 million share-repurchase (totaling $80 million) distribution at the time of the refinancing in first-quarter 2012.