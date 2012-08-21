FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P assigns prelim ratings to Progress 2012-2 Trust prime RMBS
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Analysis
August 21, 2012 / 7:26 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P assigns prelim ratings to Progress 2012-2 Trust prime RMBS

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 21 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary ratings to the four classes of prime residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued by Perpetual Trustee Company Ltd. as trustee of Progress 2012-2 Trust (see list). Progress 2012-2 Trust is a securitization of prime residential mortgages originated by AMP Bank Ltd.

The preliminary ratings reflect:

-- Our view of the credit risk of the underlying collateral portfolio, including the fact that this is a closed portfolio, which means no further loans will be assigned to the trust after the closing date.

-- Our view that the credit support is sufficient to withstand the stresses we apply. This credit support comprises note subordination and overcollateralization for each class of rated note.

-- The benefit of a fixed-to-floating interest-rate swap to be provided by AMP Bank Ltd. (A/Stable/A-1) to hedge the mismatch between receipts from any fixed-rate mortgage loans and the variable-rate RMBS.

-- Our expectation that the various mechanisms to support liquidity within the transaction, including a liquidity reserve equal to 1.5% of the invested amount of the notes, and principal draws, are sufficient under our stress assumptions to ensure timely payment of interest.

PRELIMINARY RATINGS ASSIGNED

Class Rating Amount (mil. A$)

A AAA (sf) 463.66

AB AAA (sf) 22.56

B1 AA- (sf) 12.525

B2 AA- (sf) 1.255

OC N/A 1.75

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011

-- Australian RMBS Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Sept. 1, 2011

-- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.