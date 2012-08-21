TEXT-S&P summary: Portugal Telecom SGPS S.A.

Key business and profitability developments

We believe that Portugal Telecom’s credit quality is and will continue to be affected by economic weakness, rising unemployment, and stiff competition. These factors will likely continue to lower consumption and wireless revenues in Portugal as well as sales to the corporate segment in the fixed-line division.

Our base case incorporates mid-single-digit annual declines in domestic revenues and EBITDA in 2012-2013, owing to continuously harsh price competition and consumers trading down in the wireless division, and shrinking revenues from the corporate segment in both fixed-line and wireless. We take into consideration the potential effects of likely drastic cuts to public budgets, adverse capital markets, and the likely negative repercussions on consumer and corporate spending.

We think Portugal Telecom could continue to generate some growth in the fixed-line residential division, albeit at a possibly softer rate than in 2011, thanks to the group’s strong positions in the pay-TV market and technological edge provided by its extensive fiber-to-the-home (FttH) network. Also, fixed broadband and pay-TV penetration in the country could continue to increase, benefitting from the recent switchover from analog to digital television. Growth in the residential fixed segment is unlikely to be enough, however, to offset our anticipation of high-single-digit revenue drops in the domestic wireless and corporate segments.

Key cash flow and capital-structure developments

We think that the Standard & Poor’s ratio of adjusted debt to EBITDA could stand within a 3.0x-3.5x range by end-2012, based on figures excluding Oi, except for the dividends it upstreams to Portugal Telecom. We think free cash flows generated by Portugal Telecom (including dividends from Oi) will be entirely absorbed by dividends paid this year and the nonrecurrent payment to acquire fourth-generation (4G) spectrum.

We foresee some rebound in discretionary cash flows from 2013, however, given the beneficial impact of the recently announced cut in dividends. While fixed outlays will likely remain heavy, in our opinion, at around 20% of domestic revenues, we think they will gradually soften, as Portugal Telecom meets its FttH roll-out and 4G coverage targets.

Liquidity

The short-term rating is ‘B’. We consider Portugal Telecom’s liquidity to be adequate, under our criteria. This balances our perception of a challenging capital market environment with our estimate of a comfortable ratio of liquidity sources to uses of about 1.7x for the 12 months from March 31, 2012, and about 1.2x for the following 12 months. Consequently, as of end-March liquidity needs were likely ensured through first-quarter 2014. In addition, the group has recently extended part of its club deal loan, and is currently in the process of raising a local retail bond. If successful, this would further increase liquidity potentially available by year-end 2013 and in turn help to largely prefund the bond due in August 2014.

Debt maturities will then be modest in 2015, but heavier in 2016. We will therefore continue to closely follow refinancing activity given the current negative capital market conditions confronting Portuguese issuers.

At end-March 2012 (pro forma for the recent club deal loan renegotiation), liquidity sources comprised Portugal Telecom’s sizable cash balances (EUR2.3 billion at parent level), about EUR0.6 billion undrawn committed lines maturing beyond one year, including about EUR0.2 billion maturing over 2013-2014, and a EUR0.2 billion undrawn 2015 commercial paper (CP) backup line. Funding needs in the next 12 months comprised EUR1.4 billion in maturing or short-term debt (of which EUR559 million in outstanding CP; and a pre-tax EUR454 million owed to the Portuguese state after the transfer of Portugal Telecom’s pension liabilities). In the following 12 months, needs include mainly a EUR1 billion medium-term note due in April 2013.

We note that the group has continued to refinance actively since early 2011. It recently completed a new EUR100 million, 2016 loan and the extension from 2014 to 2016 of amounts drawn under its club deal loan. The club deal loan has been significantly reduced, however, which we view negatively. The pending local retail bond issue, if successful, could make up the difference.

Portugal Telecom has also halved dividend guidance translating into about EUR285 million annual cash savings from 2013 onward. We think flexibility likely exists to cut success-driven capital expenditures (accounting for about half the group’s EUR0.5 billion annual domestic outlays) to bolster cash generation.

At year-end 2011, EUR1.7 billion of the committed facilities contained financial maintenance covenants that set a maximum ratio of net debt to EBITDA of between 3.5x and 4.0x. Pro forma for the recent club deal loan renegotiation, we understand that only EUR0.1 billion of committed facilities are subject to the tightest limit, leaving the vast majority of the other facilities subject to the less restrictive limit, which we think should continue to provide comfortable headroom through 2014.

We are not aware of rating triggers that would accelerate Portugal Telecom’s debt as a result of the downgrade to speculative-grade. We understand that about EUR129 million in loans from the European Investment Bank (EIB) include a provision under which it could request a bank guarantee and accelerate the loans without such a guarantee. Portugal Telecom has pledged a cash amount to the EIB, however, which we understand removes those risks.

Recovery analysis

The senior unsecured notes issued by financing entity Portugal Telecom International Finance are rated ‘BB+', in line with the corporate credit rating on Portugal Telecom. The recovery rating on these debt instruments is ‘3’, indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery for debtholders in the event of a payment default. In line with our recovery rating criteria, the recovery ratings on unsecured debt issued by corporate entities with corporate credit ratings of ‘BB-’ or higher are generally capped at ‘3’ to take into account that their recovery prospects are at greater risk of being impaired by the issuance of additional priority or pari passu debt prior to default.

The recovery rating and issue rating on the senior unsecured notes are underpinned by our valuation of Portugal Telecom as a going concern. We also factor in its base in Portugal, which we view as being a relatively creditor-friendly insolvency regime (see “Debt Recovery For Creditors And The Law Of Insolvency In Portugal,” Dec. 14, 2007). However, the ratings also reflect the unsecured status of the notes and lack of meaningful protection in their documentation.

It is our understanding that all debt, including bank facilities and loans, are unsecured. Noteholders have recourse to Portugal Telecom and its operating subsidiaries by way of keepwell agreements provided by Portugal Telecom and PT Comunicacoes S.A. The keepwell agreements and the documentation for the European medium-term note program indicate that the notes rank pari passu with Portugal Telecom’s bank debt and loans.

To determine recoveries we simulate a default scenario. In our hypothetical default scenario, we assume that a payment default will occur in 2016, after a sustained period of operating underperformance. In our view, this would most likely be driven by declining revenues, owing to a deteriorating domestic macroeconomic environment. As a result, we anticipate lower average revenue per user, increased competition, and customer churn, putting additional pressure on operating margins. At the simulated point of default, we envisage EBITDA would have declined to about EUR820 million. In evaluating recovery prospects, we believe that the business would retain value as a going concern in the event of a default, based on its strong market position in Portugal and its valuable network assets.

In calculating our estimated stressed enterprise value, we have not included any value from Portugal Telecom’s investment in Brazil, or included any debt consolidated on its balance sheet relating to this investment in our post-default recovery waterfall. Clearly, if value were to be obtained from this source, in a hypothetical default, it would enhance recoveries. Because we do not notch up unsecured debt, however, it is unlikely to have an impact on the recovery rating. We estimate the stressed enterprise value of Portugal Telecom, excluding Brazil, at the hypothetical point of default in 2016 at approximately EUR4.1 billion, equivalent to a stressed EBITDA multiple of 5.0x.

After deducting priority liabilities of EUR840 million, comprising enforcement costs, and 50% of pension liabilities and finance leases, we see about EUR3.2 billion remaining for unsecured debtholders. We envisage EUR5.6 billion of debt outstanding at default (including six months’ prepetition interest) assuming some deleveraging on the path to default. Our recovery expectations are therefore in the 50%-70% range.

Outlook

The negative outlook on Portugal Telecom reflects the risk of a downgrade over the next year if we were to lower the sovereign ratings on Portugal, or if continuously adverse capital market conditions were to constrain refinancing options and gradually weaken liquidity prospects. Worse macroeconomic conditions--notably consumer spending, unemployment, or adverse effects of fiscal adjustment measures--than we expect could also prompt a downward rating action. We could revise the outlook to stable if the rating on the sovereign stabilizes and Portugal Telecom’s liquidity does not deteriorate.

