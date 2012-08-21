FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch migrates MEP Infrastructure's loans to non monitored category
August 21, 2012 / 10:31 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch migrates MEP Infrastructure's loans to non monitored category

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 21 - Fitch Ratings has migrated India-based MEP Infrastructure Private Limited’s (MEP Infra) senior project bank loan ratings to the non-monitored category as follows:

- INR21.21bn senior project bank loan tranche 1: migrated to National Long-Term ‘Fitch BBB-(ind)nm’ from ‘Fitch BBB-(ind)’

- INR4bn senior project bank loan tranche 2: migrated to National Long-Term ‘Fitch BBB-(ind)nm’ from ‘Fitch BBB-(ind)’

The ratings have been migrated to the non-monitored category due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of MEP Infra’s loans. The ratings will remain in the non-monitored category for a period of six months and be withdrawn at the end of that period. However, in the event the issuer starts furnishing information during this six-month period, the ratings could be re-activated and will be communicated through a rating action commentary.

