TEXT-S&P rates AIG $250 million sub notes 'BBB+'
August 21, 2012 / 1:10 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P rates AIG $250 million sub notes 'BBB+'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 20 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that it has assigned its ‘BBB+’ issue-level rating to American International Group Inc.’s (AIG) $250 million nondeferrable subordinated notes due 2015. The notes will be unsecured obligations of AIG and will be expressly subordinated to all existing and future senior debt. The notes will also be structurally subordinated to secured and unsecured debt of the company’s subsidiaries. The notes will rank senior to existing and future junior subordinated notes. We do not expect that these notes will be listed on any securities exchange or be included in any automated quotation system. We expect the company to use the proceeds of this offering for general corporate purposes.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009

RATINGS LIST

American International Group Inc.

Corporate Credit Rating A-/Stable/A-2

American International Group Inc.

$250 mil sub notes due 2015 BBB+

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.