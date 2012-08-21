FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P:Church & Dwight's acqstn plans don't affect rtgs
#Market News
August 21, 2012 / 1:15 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P:Church & Dwight's acqstn plans don't affect rtgs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 21 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that its ratings and outlook on Princeton, N.J.-based Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (BBB/Positive/A-2) are not affected at this time by the company’s announcement that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Vancouver, Wash.-based Avid Health Inc. for about $650 million.

Our assessment of Church & Dwight’s financial risk as “intermediate” (as we describe the term in our criteria) incorporates our assumption that the company’s credit ratios will weaken over time--most likely due to debt-financed acquisitions--including total leverage in the low-2x area and funds from operations (FFO) to total debt in the 35% to 40% range. Pro forma for this debt-financed acquisition, we estimate leverage and FFO to total debt of about 1.6x and 45%-50%, respectively, levels which are consistent with our “modest” financial risk descriptor.

