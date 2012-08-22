TEXT-S&P ratings - Quest Insurance Group Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 22 -

Ratings -- Quest Insurance Group Ltd. ----------------------------- 22-Aug-2012

CREDIT RATING: Country: New Zealand

Local currency CC/Negative/--

Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and

casualty

insurance

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

22-Aug-2012 CC/-- --/--

29-Apr-2011 CCC-/-- --/--

17-Mar-2011 CC/-- --/--

30-Mar-2010 CCC/-- --/--

22-Feb-2010 CC/-- --/--

29-Apr-2008 CCC/-- --/--

15-Oct-2007 CC/-- --/--

10-Oct-2007 CCC+/-- --/--

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

Finl Strength Rtg CC/Negative 22-Aug-2012