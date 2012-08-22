FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P ratings - Quest Insurance Group Ltd.
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 22, 2012 / 7:16 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P ratings - Quest Insurance Group Ltd.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 22 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Quest Insurance Group Ltd. ----------------------------- 22-Aug-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: Country: New Zealand

Local currency CC/Negative/--

Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and

casualty

insurance

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

22-Aug-2012 CC/-- --/--

29-Apr-2011 CCC-/-- --/--

17-Mar-2011 CC/-- --/--

30-Mar-2010 CCC/-- --/--

22-Feb-2010 CC/-- --/--

29-Apr-2008 CCC/-- --/--

15-Oct-2007 CC/-- --/--

10-Oct-2007 CCC+/-- --/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

Finl Strength Rtg CC/Negative 22-Aug-2012

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.