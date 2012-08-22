FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch no rating impact on 4 RMBS with accounts at major JPN banks
#Market News
August 22, 2012 / 8:15 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch no rating impact on 4 RMBS with accounts at major JPN banks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 22 - Fitch Ratings says four Japanese RMBS transactions have sufficient structural protection against exposure to the recently downgraded major Japanese banks, and the agency does not expect the exposure to lead to any negative rating impact.

As a result of the bank downgrades on 20 July 2012, the account banks at the underlying trust level or collection account banks for the transactions listed below are no longer eligible to support ‘AAAsf’ ratings. Fitch has analysed the transactions and concluded that they can withstand a sudden default of the ineligible banks under a ‘AAAsf’ rating scenario.

For each transaction, a cash reserve is held at an eligible issuer account bank to support the timely payment of interest for ‘AAAsf’ rated classes.

In addition, the rated notes have amortised significantly since closing, with current balances ranging from 12%-24% of the original balance. As a result, available credit enhancement levels have increased significantly to date, which can protect the transactions from potential commingling risk at the ineligible banks.

The transactions discussed above are:

Dreams Funding Corporation

HYDRA II Funding Corporation

HYDRA III Funding Corporation

HYDRA IV Funding Corporation

