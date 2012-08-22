TEXT-Fitch places 24 Japan SF tranches on RWN due to ineligible counterparties

The rating actions for the affected classes are as follows.
Transactions with direct support counterparty exposure to ineligible account banks
HYDRA V Funding Corporation:
JPY15.93bn* Class S1 bonds; ‘AAAsf’; Placed on RWN
JPY4.38bn* Class S2 bonds; ‘AAAsf’; Placed on RWN
HN Trust:
JPY0.14bn* Class A1 senior BIs; ‘AAAsf’; Placed on RWN
JPY0.6bn* Class B1 senior BIs; ‘AAAsf’; Placed on RWN
J-CORE15 Trust:
JPY5.19bn* Class A1 TBIs; ‘AAAsf’; Placed on RWN
JPY11.41bn* Class A1 ABL; ‘AAAsf’; Placed on RWN
Shinsei TB Trust fund code 7916702:
JPY1.06bn* senior BIs 1; ‘AAAsf’; Placed on RWN
Shinsei TB Trust fund code 7916703:
JPY2.77bn* senior BIs 1; ‘AAAsf’; Placed on RWN
Transactions with solely indirect support counterparty exposure to ineligible account banks
DTC One Special Purpose Company:
JPY0.13bn* Class A-1 notes; ‘AAAsf’; Placed on RWN
JPY1.16bn* Class A-2 notes; ‘AAAsf’; Placed on RWN
JPY5.3m* Class A-3 notes; ‘AAAsf’; Placed on RWN
DTC Two Funding Limited:
JPY2.22bn* Class A notes; ‘AAAsf’; Placed on RWN
DTC Three Funding Limited:
JPY2.77bn* Class A-1 notes; ‘AAAsf’; Placed on RWN
JPY1.89bn* Class A-2 notes; ‘AAAsf’; Placed on RWN
DTC Four Funding Limited:
JPY4.85bn* Class A-1 notes; ‘AAAsf’; Placed on RWN
JPY2.43bn* Class A-2 notes; ‘AAAsf’; Placed on RWN
DTC Five Funding Limited :
JPY7.27bn* Class A notes; ‘AAAsf’; Placed on RWN
DTC Six Funding Limited:
JPY9.94bn* Class A notes; ‘AAAsf’; Placed on RWN
DTC Seven Funding Limited:
JPY12.63bn* Class A notes; ‘AAAsf’; Placed on RWN
DTC Eight Funding Limited:
JPY15.66bn* Class A notes; ‘AAAsf’; Placed on RWN
Leopard Two Funding Limited:
JPY4.07bn* Class A-1 notes; ‘AAAsf’; Placed on RWN
JPY4.07bn* Class A-2 notes; ‘AAAsf’; Placed on RWN
L-Map One Funding Limited:
JPY11.6bn* Class A notes; ‘AAAsf’; Placed on RWN
L-STaRS One Funding Limited:
JPY5.61bn* Class A notes; ‘AAAsf’; Placed on RWN
*as of 21 August 2012