FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch places 24 Japan SF tranches on RWN due to ineligible counterparties
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
August 22, 2012 / 8:26 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch places 24 Japan SF tranches on RWN due to ineligible counterparties

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The rating actions for the affected classes are as follows.

Transactions with direct support counterparty exposure to ineligible account banks

HYDRA V Funding Corporation:

JPY15.93bn* Class S1 bonds; ‘AAAsf’; Placed on RWN

JPY4.38bn* Class S2 bonds; ‘AAAsf’; Placed on RWN

HN Trust:

JPY0.14bn* Class A1 senior BIs; ‘AAAsf’; Placed on RWN

JPY0.6bn* Class B1 senior BIs; ‘AAAsf’; Placed on RWN

J-CORE15 Trust:

JPY5.19bn* Class A1 TBIs; ‘AAAsf’; Placed on RWN

JPY11.41bn* Class A1 ABL; ‘AAAsf’; Placed on RWN

Shinsei TB Trust fund code 7916702:

JPY1.06bn* senior BIs 1; ‘AAAsf’; Placed on RWN

Shinsei TB Trust fund code 7916703:

JPY2.77bn* senior BIs 1; ‘AAAsf’; Placed on RWN

Transactions with solely indirect support counterparty exposure to ineligible account banks

DTC One Special Purpose Company:

JPY0.13bn* Class A-1 notes; ‘AAAsf’; Placed on RWN

JPY1.16bn* Class A-2 notes; ‘AAAsf’; Placed on RWN

JPY5.3m* Class A-3 notes; ‘AAAsf’; Placed on RWN

DTC Two Funding Limited:

JPY2.22bn* Class A notes; ‘AAAsf’; Placed on RWN

DTC Three Funding Limited:

JPY2.77bn* Class A-1 notes; ‘AAAsf’; Placed on RWN

JPY1.89bn* Class A-2 notes; ‘AAAsf’; Placed on RWN

DTC Four Funding Limited:

JPY4.85bn* Class A-1 notes; ‘AAAsf’; Placed on RWN

JPY2.43bn* Class A-2 notes; ‘AAAsf’; Placed on RWN

DTC Five Funding Limited :

JPY7.27bn* Class A notes; ‘AAAsf’; Placed on RWN

DTC Six Funding Limited:

JPY9.94bn* Class A notes; ‘AAAsf’; Placed on RWN

DTC Seven Funding Limited:

JPY12.63bn* Class A notes; ‘AAAsf’; Placed on RWN

DTC Eight Funding Limited:

JPY15.66bn* Class A notes; ‘AAAsf’; Placed on RWN

Leopard Two Funding Limited:

JPY4.07bn* Class A-1 notes; ‘AAAsf’; Placed on RWN

JPY4.07bn* Class A-2 notes; ‘AAAsf’; Placed on RWN

L-Map One Funding Limited:

JPY11.6bn* Class A notes; ‘AAAsf’; Placed on RWN

L-STaRS One Funding Limited:

JPY5.61bn* Class A notes; ‘AAAsf’; Placed on RWN

*as of 21 August 2012

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.