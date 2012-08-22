FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P ratings - Oman United Insurance Co. S.A.O.G.
#Credit Markets
August 22, 2012 / 9:16 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P ratings - Oman United Insurance Co. S.A.O.G.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 22 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Oman United Insurance Co. S.A.O.G. --------------------- 22-Aug-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: Country: Oman

Local currency BBB-/Positive/--

Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and

casualty

insurance

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

01-Jul-2009 BBB-/-- --/--

06-Apr-2006 BBB/-- --/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

Finl Strength Rtg BBB-/Positive 01-Jul-2009

