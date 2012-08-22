TEXT-S&P summary: Bank of Ireland

Aug 22 -

Summary analysis -- Bank of Ireland ------------------------------- 22-Aug-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB+/Negative/B Country: Ireland

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

02-Feb-2011 BB+/B BB+/B

26-Nov-2010 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

26-Jan-2010 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

12-Feb-2009 A/A-1 A/A-1

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating BB+/Negative/B

SACP bb

Anchor bb+

Business Position Strong (+1)

Capital and Earnings Weak (-1)

Risk Position Adequate (0)

Funding and Liquidity Average

and Moderate (-1)

Support +1

GRE Support 0

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support +1

Additional Factors 0

Major Rating Factors

Strengths:

-- Stable franchise in Ireland with high market share across business lines, and better international business diversity than Irish peers.

-- Relative asset quality performance has proven to be better than Irish peers, and we expect this to continue.

-- Regulatory capital boosted by private investor and government support in 2011.

Weaknesses:

-- Ongoing reliance on monetary authorities for liquidity and funding support.

-- Capitalization is likely to remain weak, by our measures.

-- Low profitability at a pre-provision level.

-- Loan impairment charges from its domestic mortgage book are likely to keep group charges elevated for the foreseeable future.