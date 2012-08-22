TEXT-S&P ratings - VP Bank Verwaltungs- und Privat-Bank AG

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 22 -

Ratings -- VP Bank Verwaltungs- und Privat-Bank AG ---------------- 22-Aug-2012

CREDIT RATING: A-/Negative/A-2 Country: Liechtenstein

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

24-Feb-2009 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

30-Aug-2005 A/A-1 A/A-1

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

CHF200 mil 2.50% nts due 05/27/2016 A- 04-May-2010