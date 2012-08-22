TEXT-S&P ratings - VP Bank Verwaltungs- und Privat-Bank AG

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 22 -
Ratings -- VP Bank Verwaltungs- und Privat-Bank AG ---------------- 22-Aug-2012
CREDIT RATING: A-/Negative/A-2 Country: Liechtenstein
Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
24-Feb-2009 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
30-Aug-2005 A/A-1 A/A-1
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
CHF200 mil 2.50% nts due 05/27/2016 A- 04-May-2010