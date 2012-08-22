TEXT-S&P affirms Mozambique ratings at 'B+/B'; outlook stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 22 -

Overview

-- In our view, the Republic of Mozambique benefits from a track record of improving economic management, bright growth prospects related to a rapidly growing mining sector, and strong donor support.

-- However, it has a very low level of development, a history of social unrest in the face of rising prices on staples, and sizable fiscal and current account deficits.

-- We are affirming our ‘B+/B’ long- and short-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings on Mozambique.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view that donor support will continue to help fund fiscal and external deficits, strong economic growth will continue, and the political situation will remain broadly stable.

Rating Action

On Aug. 22, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services affirmed its ‘B+/B’ long- and short-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings on the Republic of Mozambique. The outlook is stable. The transfer and convertibility (T&C) assessment remains at ‘B+'.

Rationale

The ratings on Mozambique are constrained by the country’s very low level of development, its history of social unrest in the face of rising prices on staples, and reliance on donor support. Mozambique’s economic growth, fiscal revenues, and balance of payments rely heavily on aid and foreign investment inflows. The country’s GDP per capita (US$510 in 2011) remains one of the lowest among all rated sovereigns.

The ratings are supported by improving economic management, favorable growth prospects, a rapidly growing mining sector, and strong donor support. Close cooperation with the IMF and other international financial institutions has served as a policy anchor, helped manage the economy, and maintained aid flows. Mozambique has recorded rapid real GDP growth over the past decade, which has been underpinned by robust investment inflows in large projects in the highly promising mining sector. We expect this trend to continue, and project real GDP per capita growth will average about 5.5% in 2012-2015.

Nevertheless, we believe that violence in the capital, Maputo, and elsewhere over increases in the prices of essential goods in 2010 highlighted the inherent vulnerability of a low-income society, as well as the general perception of a gap between government interests and the population’s social hardships. This gap was highlighted by the government’s most recent poverty survey, which revealed that, despite rapid growth, poverty had not decreased significantly. As a result, the government is trying to promote more-inclusive growth, but we believe this will be difficult given low labor force skills and infrastructure deficiencies.

The country is vulnerable to bouts of rapid consumer price inflation, as seen in 2010-2011 when annual inflation averaged 11.5%. However, monetary tightening and appreciation of the metical (the local currency) have led to disinflation in recent months.

We expect the government will make slow progress in narrowing the fiscal deficit as a proportion of GDP in 2012-2015, given its ambitious plans for capital investment amid steady growth in current spending, particularly on priority sectors. We forecast the general government deficit to average 5.3% of GDP during 2012-2015. This deficit will be financed primarily through concessional borrowing. However, we expect Mozambique’s record of improving revenue mobilization will continue. We view this as essential in tackling its significant development and infrastructure challenges while gradually reducing its reliance on foreign aid. Nevertheless, the sustainability of public finances hinges on continued and substantial donor assistance--grants account for about one-third of total government revenue.

The Multilateral Debt Relief and HIPC initiatives contributed to a significant reduction in Mozambique’s net external debt stock in 2006. We expect net debt to remain fairly steady at about 30% of GDP over the next few years as double-digit nominal GDP growth offsets the impact of the deficits and the weakening currency.

On the external side, we expect large current account deficits to persist due to sizable imports of consumer and capital goods, the latter related to some of the mega projects in the mining sector. As import needs ease and exports rise, we expect the current account deficit to decline slightly to just over 10% of GDP in 2015.

The trade, service, and net income deficits in the current account are partially offset by transfers, which also flow into the country through the capital account. Net FDI covers a large share of the current account deficit, and Mozambique relies on concessional debt for the remainder. Therefore the external accounts are vulnerable to any deterioration in donor relations. We believe that donors could suspend aid disbursements if they perceive abuses of democratic processes in the run-up to the 2014 presidential and parliamentary elections. Moreover, if new rail and port infrastructure is not completed as planned, we think that coal exports could disappoint, leading to wider current account deficits than we currently forecast.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that growth will remain strong and that significant donor inflows will continue to fund Mozambique’s fiscal deficits, as well as its balance of payments. The outlook also reflects our expectation that the political situation will remain stable despite the risk of sporadic unrest, particularly closer to the elections due in 2014.

We may lower the ratings if donor support wavers, fiscal or external deficits widen, inflation returns to double-digit rates, or social unrest or political tensions escalate. We could raise the ratings in the medium term if growth prospects improve, fiscal deficits decline substantially, or the output from the burgeoning minerals sector is significantly higher than expected.

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed

Mozambique (Republic of)

Sovereign Credit Rating B+/Stable/B

Transfer & Convertibility Assessment B+

Senior Unsecured B+